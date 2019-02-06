Messner Reeves LLP Promotes Three Attorneys to Partner

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messner Reeves LLP is pleased to announce Amish Shah, Tanner J. Walls, and Wade Warthen are now partners of the firm. Mr. Shah and Mr. Walls are members of the firm's Litigation Practice Group. Mr. Warthen practices in the firms' Real Estate Law Practice Group.

Amish Shah, Los Angeles Office – Mr. Shah represents clients with a wide variety of business and civil matters. He has vast experience with boutique to brand-oriented clients spanning a wide range of industries including public and private entities. Mr. Shah has a depth of knowledge in all aspects of business and employment litigation, with an emphasis on the litigation of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage-and-hour claims, as well as other personnel and workplace issues.

Tanner J. Walls, Denver Office – Mr. Walls is a trial lawyer who focuses on complex civil litigation. He primarily represents corporations and businesses in civil disputes, with an emphasis on product liability actions and commercial litigation. He regularly represents large corporations and small businesses in contract disputes, premises liability cases, subrogation matters, business torts, trade secret actions, and consumer claims of all kinds. Having served on national and regulatory counsel teams in large multi-district pharmaceutical litigation pending in federal courts, as well as statewide coordinated proceedings across the country, Mr. Walls has a wealth of experience. Additionally, he has defended professional liability claims and represented physicians and attorneys in regulatory and disciplinary matters.

Wade Warthen, Denver Office – Mr. Warthen has over 20 years of legal experience, including positions as in-house counsel at a Denver-based REIT and at the country's second-largest privately held corporation. He concentrates his practice on commercial real estate transactions of all types, including leases and amendments for landlords and tenants, purchases and sales from contract through closing, loan documents and financing arrangements, construction contracts, title, survey, and due diligence evaluations, boundary, access, and easement issues, development, land use, and zoning concerns, lien rights, and real estate regulatory compliance. He brings expansive real estate experience to the Messner Reeves team.

Founding Partner and CEO, Bryant "Corky" Messner expressed, "Each of these attorneys have demonstrated a commitment to Messner Reeves. Each has built a significant book of business and delivered results for their clients that exceed expectations in many cases. We are proud to call each of them our partners."

About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service national business law firm with over 100 attorneys, provides legal services from nine offices in Colorado, Nevada, California, New York, and Utah. Delivering effective legal counsel, quick response times, and competitive rates, Messner Reeves specializes in the following industries: Banking & Financial Institutions, Corporations & Business Entities, Healthcare, Retail, Restaurants & Hospitality, and Specialty & Niche Markets. The firm employs a wide range of attorneys to ensure its full-service model include practice area expertise in Crisis Prevention & Management, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Real Estate Law, Corporate Law, Litigation & Appellate, Tax, Liquor Licensing, Criminal Defense, and Individual Services. Business clients of the firm vary in size including Fortune 500 companies as well as individual entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.messner.com.

SOURCE Messner Reeves LLP

Related Links

https://www.messner.com

