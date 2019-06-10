Met-Ed Hires New Graduates from Power Systems Institute Training Program

READING, Pa., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed) has hired 20 new graduates of the Power Systems Institute (PSI), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) program to train the next generation of line and substation workers. The new employees include 15 line workers and five substation electricians who are recent graduates of the PSI training partnership with Reading Area Community College (RACC) in Reading, Pa.

"Our PSI program develops top-quality, well educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Linda Moss, regional president of Met-Ed. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Met-Ed line employees, listed by work location and hometowns, are:

Boyertown – Nicholas Curcio , Gilbertsville ; Kyle Eshbach , West Lawn ; Jason Thomas , Fleetwood

– , ; , ; , Dillsburg – Adam Krape , York

– , Gettysburg – Michael Ciccone , Boyertown

– , Hamburg – Jayden O' Deair, Bernville ; Daniel Perrotto, III , Shoemakersville ; Joe Rios , East Stroudsburg

– Jayden O' Deair, ; , ; , Hanover – Brock Thompson , Middletown

– , Lebanon – Melvin Harvey , Wyomissing ; Tyler Whitmoyer , Reading

– , ; , Stroudsburg – Nathan Flick , Easton ; Robert Hendershot, Jr. , Bangor ; Nicholas Tudge , Bangor

– , ; , ; , York – Eli Amspacher , Red Lion

The new substation employees, listed by work location and hometowns, are:

Easton – John Kemp , Douglassville

– , Lebanon – Joshua Murray , Annville

– , Reading – Eric Borre , Reading

– , York – Michael Christman , Fleetwood ; Colton Kaufman , Oley

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

The PSI curriculum for lines and substation employees requires two-and-a-half days each week spent at Reading Area Community College completing academic course work, with the remainder of the week spent at a Met-Ed training facility in Reading or a substation facility in Philipsburg, N.J. All students focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. The graduates earned an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired over 1,900 line workers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Met-Ed serves approximately 560,000 customers in 15 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

