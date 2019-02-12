MetaBank® Names Jeff Aegerter President of its Consumer Lending Division

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaBank® announced today that Jeff Aegerter has been named President of its Consumer Lending Division. MetaBank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CASH) ("Meta") and a leader in delivering innovative payment, financing and banking solutions to partners throughout the country.

Aegerter has more than 35 years of experience in consumer lending and payments. He spent 10 years at Citi, before moving on to First PREMIER Bank where he was the Senior Vice President and Executive Officer for Card Products. In that role, Aegerter oversaw the expansion of First PREMIER's card issuing business. He also founded two financial services companies, including Capital Services, Inc., a portfolio management and card service organization where he spent 12 years as President and CEO.

"Jeff brings deep expertise in financial services, and has been instrumental in helping many similar companies develop their suites of products and services, while increasing shareholder value," said Sheree Thornsberry, Meta EVP and Group Head, Consumer. "Our consumer lending business is an important area of diversification for the company, and we're thrilled that Jeff is here to provide leadership as we implement this strategic part of our total financial services solution."

Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets, and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. MetaBank is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers and more.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® ("Meta"). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, commercial finance, tax services, community banking and consumer lending. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

Brittany Kelley Elsasser

Director of Investor Relations

605-362-2423

bkelley@metabank.com

