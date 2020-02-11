Metactive Medical Announces Name Change to Artio Medical

FAIRWAY, Kan., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metactive Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for peripheral vascular and neurovascular diseases, announced today that it has changed its name to Artio Medical, Inc. effective immediately.

"The corporate name change marks an important milestone as we progress toward commercialization," said F. Nicholas Franano, MD, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "Artio is a Latin word meaning to place with a tight fit, which aligns with our strategy to design medical devices for precision placement and a hand-to-glove fit."

Artio Medical was founded in 2014 as a small R&D group focused on developing metal implants for vascular embolization. The organization has since grown to include a team of exceptionally talented medical device professionals and expanded its focus to include flexible polymer implants to address a wide range of clinical needs and market opportunities, including artery, vein and vascular aneurysm embolization. In conjunction with the corporate name change, the company has unveiled its new logo and website at www.artiomedical.com.

Artio Medical also announced new names for their portfolio of peripheral vascular and neurovascular embolization products under development, including:

Solus Gold™ Embolization Device for peripheral vascular embolization

for peripheral vascular embolization Solus Flex™ Embolization Device for peripheral vascular embolization

for peripheral vascular embolization Aneura™ Embolization Coils for peripheral aneurysm embolization

for peripheral aneurysm embolization Aneura™ Embolization Device for peripheral aneurysm embolization

for peripheral aneurysm embolization Endura™ Embolization Coils for cerebral aneurysm embolization

for cerebral aneurysm embolization Endura™ Embolization Device for cerebral aneurysm embolization

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative endovascular products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. Artio's products are designed to provide precision placement, immediate occlusion, and rapid sealing of arteries, veins, saccular aneurysms, and other blood-containing structures. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

About the Solus Gold™ and Solus Flex™ Embolization Devices

Continued blood flow through damaged or diseased blood vessels can result in life-threatening bleeding and other serious medical conditions. Peripheral vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow in blood vessels. The Solus embolization devices offer a single implant solution designed for immediate peripheral artery and vein occlusion. The Solus Gold Embolization Device is the first metal implant to provide a solid barrier to blood flow, and is developed for peripheral vascular embolization. The Solus Flex Embolization Device is the first device that combines a detachable polymer balloon with a resilient anchoring and support coil. Both Solus devices offer flexible, low-profile catheter delivery systems designed for passage through tortuous vessels, and implants designed to deliver precision placement, immediate occlusion across a wide range of peripheral artery and vein sizes and locations, and resistance to migration.

About the Aneura™ Embolization System

Peripheral aneurysm embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow into peripheral aneurysms to stop or prevent bleeding. These aneurysms are often large and difficult to treat, and physicians sometimes sacrifice the parent vessel to achieve complete aneurysm occlusion. Artio Medical is developing the Aneura System to provide a new option for peripheral aneurysm occlusion. It offers a unique combination of coils and a balloon for placement within the aneurysm sac, designed to provide immediate aneurysm occlusion. The Aneura System has three components, a detachable polymer balloon device called the Aneura Embolization Accessory Device, Aneura Aneurysm Coils, and Aneura Balloon Coils. These components are designed to work together to cover the aneurysm neck, frame and fill the aneurysm sac, and provide immediate aneurysm occlusion, while reducing the risk of coil prolapse into the parent vessel.

About the Endura™ Embolization System

Cerebral aneurysms affect about 4% of the global population. There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, usually due to rupture and hemorrhagic stroke. Cerebral aneurysm embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow into cerebral aneurysms to treat or prevent hemorrhagic stroke. Artio Medical is developing the Endura Embolization System to provide a new option for cerebral aneurysm occlusion. The system offers a unique combination of coils and a balloon for placement within the aneurysm sac, designed to provide immediate aneurysm occlusion. The Endura System has three components, a detachable polymer balloon device called the Endura Embolization Accessory Device, Endura Aneurysm Coils, and Endura Balloon Coils. These components are designed to work together to cover the aneurysm neck, frame and fill the aneurysm sac, and provide immediate aneurysm occlusion, while reducing the risk of coil prolapse into the parent vessel.

