Metadata Named an 'Account-Based Execution Software' Leader in G2 Crowd's Fall 2018 Grid® Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the Automatic Account-based Advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation, today announced it is a leader for Account-Based Execution Software in the Fall 2018 Grid® Report by G2 Crowd ( https://www.g2crowd.com/ ), the world's leading business solutions review website. The recognition is the result of high customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from customers on G2 Crowd. Among the reviews, 100 percent believe that Metadata is moving in the right direction and 94 percent are pleased by the quality of support.

"It's an honor to be named as a leader among account-based execution software solutions - especially by our customer base," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "We strive to deliver intelligent, automated advertising to B2B companies, and it's great to see the response from customers and marketing leaders who are exponentially scaling demand generation campaigns and results with our AI-powered platform."

In addition to the recognition as a leader for Account-Based Execution, Metadata is a high performer in the Account-Based Reporting and Marketing Account Management categories.

"Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2 Crowd. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd , the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

About Metadata

Metadata is the Automatic Account-based Advertising platform for predictable B2B lead generation. For B2B marketers, it automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes paid digital campaigns in real time to ensure marketing investments provide ROI and desired results. Metadata's patented artificial intelligence engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting campaigns based on marketing needs and executing operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata represents the future of B2B marketing, where creative content, lead flow pipelines and operations are all automatic and continuously improving. With Metadata, customers trust digital advertising investments are delivering qualified leads to fuel sales. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io

