Metadata.io Continues to Advance AI-Powered Marketing Operations to Drive Unprecedented Digital Marketing Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered marketing operations platform, today announced new capabilities for B2B marketers who want to automatically execute digital advertising campaigns to gain predictable lead flow. New targeting, optimization and multivariate experimentation support are improved through better retargeting, integration, UX, data capture and analytics.

"Metadata.io aims to deliver AI-powered marketing execution technology that will forever change marketing operations," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "Today's CMOs are under pressure to drive pipeline at scale and prove it. And, B2B marketers need modern digital technology to deliver results, while eliminating tedious technical, mundane tasks that clog campaign cycles and produce unsatisfactory outputs. We are constantly expanding and improving our AI-powered solution to meet these demands."

Metadata's latest platform features and updates include:

Upload Contact List

New custom audience creation capabilities allow teams to upload a contact list for retargeting previously converted leads with bottom-of-funnel offers or leads that have gone inactive for some time.

Generate Public API Key

Metadata created a Public API Key to expand integration options. The Public API Key can be used for integrations via Zapier or directly with the platform. Users can view their current API Key at any time, and revoke it or generate a new one in the Integrations tab.



Pause or Restart Multiple Experiments and Campaigns

Users can now pause and restart multiple experiments in batches ( http://bit.ly/2K3I9Gx ) in the Campaign or Experiment tables.

Improved Campaign and Experiment Status Indicators

Metadata improved the usability of status indicators for Campaigns and Experiments, and added Filters and additional columns. By default, the user will see only Drafts and Active campaigns. But if they choose different statuses, the platform will remember the choice.

Date Filters on the Experiment Page

Metadata added "From/To" Date Filters to the experiment page, allowing the user to view experiments and their stats during the selected period of time. Together with the rest of the advanced filters, the user can narrow down results to very specific date ranges.

Stats Summary on the Experiment Page

Users easily see a summary of stats ( http://bit.ly/2Zj0yEN ) for selection of experiments in the Experiments table — very useful for reviewing active experiments and analyzing results.

Date Filter Dropdown on the Dashboard

The main dashboard now has a Date Time filter dropdown with most frequently used period of times (last 7, 14, 30, 90 days and one year). By default, the dashboard shows stats from all times.

Opportunity Amounts in the Experiment and Leads Tables

Metadata added columns with the number of Influenced and Triggered Opportunities as well as their respective dollar amounts. All columns are sortable.

All new features and functionality are available now. For more information, contact: gil@metadata.io .

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nexmo, Nutanix and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

