Metadata.io Secures Third Patent for Groundbreaking AI-Powered Marketing Operations Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered marketing operations platform, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved patent application No.16/395,130, entitled "Methods and Systems for Targeted B2B Advertising Campaigns Generation Using and AI Recommendation Engine." The patent covers Metadata's AI-powered technology that leverages experimentation data to power its prediction engine for accurate targeting and predictable pipeline.

Metadata sets the marketing technology stack on autopilot by connecting all of the marketing technologies and putting them to work. With Metadata, B2B marketers can take the guesswork out of digital marketing campaigns by getting the right content in front of the right people in order to build a predictable flow of MQLs. Schedule a demo with metadata to learn more: https://metadata.chilipiper.com/book/website-demo-request

"The timing of our third patent is critical because we are on course to rapidly grow our footprint in the B2B MarTech space," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "Metadata's autonomous platform changes the way digital marketing campaigns are executed by leveraging its multivariate experimentation and prediction engine to send the right content to the right audience through the right channel, while constantly optimizing those campaigns and workflows for pipeline generation. Not only does this create a more personalized customer experience, but it eliminates the human limitations that are the major bottleneck for executing optimized campaigns at scale."

Metadata also holds patents, application No. 15/689,016, entitled, "Methods and Systems for B2B Demand Generation with Targeted Advertising Campaigns and Lead Profile Optimization Based on Target Audience Feedback," and application No. 15/297,341 entitled "Methods and Systems Utilizing an Engine for Targeted Demand Generation Based on Ideal Customer Profiles." The addition of a new patent comes as Metadata builds momentum in the B2B marketing industry. Recently the organization has expanded the leadership team, adding Olivier L'Abbe as president to run go-to-market strategy as it prepares to rapidly accelerate growth.

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nutanix, Nexmo, Zendesk, Zuora, TripActions, and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io .

Contact:

Guy Murrel

gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

SOURCE Metadata.io

Related Links

http://www.metadata.io

