Metagenomics Global Market to Reach $875 Million by 2027 at an 11.6% CAGR

The global metagenomics market size reached US$ 452.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 875 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Metagenomics refers to the study of microbial genomes in the natural environment. It involves cloning of the genome to study the ecology, evolution and diversity, thereby bypassing the need for isolation and laboratory cultivation of individual species. Metagenomics uses sequencing and bioinformatics technologies to obtain scientific insights and is utilized as a molecular tool for analyzing the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) acquired from the environmental samples through water, soil and human waste. The samples are further processed through sequence reading, gene prediction, binning and functional annotation. The insights are used to diagnose infectious diseases, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization and the development of biofuels.



Metagenomics Market Trends:



Increasing prevalence of virus-induced infections, such as diarrhea, influenza, hepatitis B, and HIV/AIDS, across the globe, is among the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for effective solutions for the timely diagnosis of neuroinfectious diseases, such as meningitis and encephalitis, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, metagenomics also aids in identifying bacterial pathogens that can lead to foodborne disease outbreaks, which is further contributing to the growth of the market.

In comparison to the traditionally used technologies, metagenomics requires a lesser number of pre-sequencing steps, enhances the authenticity of long readings and offers high read accuracy. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of next-generation sequencing services, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions are integrated with data analysis software for faster data analysis and sample processing. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of life sciences, along with the increasing utilization of metagenomics for manufacturing sustainable agricultural products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metagenomics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology and application.



Breakup by Product:

Instruments and Software

Consumables

Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Breakup by Application:

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Environmental Remediation

Gut Microbe Characterization

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Agriculture

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

