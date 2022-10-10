Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market to Estimate US$ 89.8 Bn by 2032 Owing to Rising Awareness About Health | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market in the U.S. is expected to reach about US$ 15,128.3 Mn by end of the year 2032. Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal & metal nanoparticles market is anticipated to register remarkable growth over the projection period ranging from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 29,958.8 Mn by the year 2022 and Sales prospects of Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles are expected to expand CAGR of 11.6% and to top a valuation of US$ 89,894.6 Mn by 2032. Rising awareness about health, hygiene & well-being is the major factor propelling the demand for personal care products, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for metal & metal oxide nanoparticles.

In the wake of surging desire for personal care products, the global metal & metal oxide nanoparticles market is projected to directly affect the personal care & cosmetics sector. There is a drastic surge in the number of new nanoparticle characterization products attributed to the global expenditure on nanotechnology research rises. The global metal and metal oxide nanoparticles market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Owing to the rapidly expanding application scopes of metal nanoparticles, metal nanoparticles are widely used within end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, chemicals, transportation, and others. According to the current estimations, the market growth for personal care products & pharmaceuticals drugs is expected to bolster the demand for Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles during the projected period.

Key Takeaways

Several types and forms of nanomaterials are employed in the cosmetics business. It is a fact that rapid evaluation of a rising number of nanostructures is taking place owing to the advancements in research and development activities in the cosmetics sector.

For several companies, it has been a clear goal to find the best suitable and affordable nanomaterials in order to employ them in aesthetic applications. As opposed to cosmetics made on a smaller scale, nanoparticle-based products have certain distinct benefits.

The cosmetics industry uses nanoparticles (NMs) in order to achieve more stability and long-lasting effects. There is a large surface area of nanoparticles which is why the active components can be transported more effectively into the skin. New color components, transparency (like in sunscreens), and long-lasting effects (like in nail paint and lipstick) are other major applications of nanoparticles in cosmetics.

During the utilization process of NMs, the ultimate objective of the cosmetics industry is to administer the appropriate dosage of chemicals to the targeted body areas and to achieve long-term stability. NMs are now used frequently in skin care products, specifically, as UV filters in sunscreens.

Owing to the rising global spending on nanotechnology research, there is a quick surge in the number of novel nanoparticle characterization products. Several nations across the globe are now investing significant public funds in nanotechnology research and development initiatives. Hefty public investments were made in the business throughout the past decade. The U.S. makes considerable investments in the study of nanotechnology.

Competitive Landscape

The global metal & metal oxide nanoparticles market is an immensely fragmented market with the presence of dominant market players all over the world. Key players are concentrating on expansion & partnership activities to boost their sales & global footprints. While other key players are concentrating to enhance their regional as well as global presence.

Key Companies Profiled in Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market include American Elements, U.S. Research & Nanomaterials Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Meliorum Technologies Ltd, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Showa Denko KK, NanoComposix Inc., Tekna Systèmes Plasma Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC, Shanghai Huzheng Nanotechnology Co., Ltd

More Insights into the Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market

The United States is anticipated to dominate the North American region attributed of the better healthcare infrastructure & high investment in the healthcare segment. An important benefit of using nanoparticles for medical applications comprises their capacity to transport active ingredients. One advantage of this is that therapeutic molecules can be anchored to their surface due to their large surface area. The Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market in the U.S. is expected to reach about US$ 15,128.3 Mn by end of the year 2032.

European cosmetics and personal care market is anticipated to go alongside the U.S. The largest national market for cosmetics and personal care products within Europe is Germany according to Cosmetics Europe Association. Therefore, the Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segmentation

By Type:

Metal Nanoparticles

Titanium



Silicon



Aluminum



Iron



Gold



Copper



Silver



Magnesium



Platinum



Zinc



Others

Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

Titanium Oxide



Bismuth Oxide



Zinc Oxide



Magnesium Oxide



Aluminum Oxide



Iron Oxide



Copper Oxide



Tungsten Oxide



Others

By End-use:

Chemicals & Coatings

Pharma & Healthcare

Transportation

Automobile



Marine



Aviation

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Defense

Others

