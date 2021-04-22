Metal Additive Manufacturing Market to Record an Incremental Growth of USD 4.42 Billion|Technavio

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Increase in demand from the automobile industry to drive growth.

The manufacturing process of automobile components involves the use of metal additives. Automobile manufacturers use metal additive manufacturing to reduce the cost, lead time, and weight. Metal additives are also used for the production of various automobile parts such as bumpers, windbreakers, pumps, valves, and cooling vents. The increase in demand for metal additive manufacturing to produce automobile components used in formula-one and supercars are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the rise in demand from developing countries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Rise in demand from developing countries.

Many OEMs of metal additive manufacturing are shifting their manufacturing bases to developing countries. The availability of raw material, low transportation costs, easy availability of land, cost-effective manpower, and less stringent regulations and policies by the government in developing countries are encouraging manufacturers for shifting centers. The emergence of the manufacturing hubs in APAC is expected to augment the market growth. The rise in investments in manufacturing activities in developing countries is driving the demand for metal additive manufacturing, which in turn increases the market growth over the forecast period.

"Increased preference for additive manufacturing and rise in R&D activities will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Major Vendors

3D Systems Corp.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

General Electric Co.

Materialise NV

Norsk Titanium AS

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the metal additive manufacturing market by application (Aerospace, Healthcare, Tools and mold, Automobile, and Others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the metal additive manufacturing market in 2020, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as a rise in the demand for dental and implants in the healthcare industry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

Download FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Ceramide Market- The ceramide market is segmented by application (cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market- The low foam surfactants market is segmented by application (home and personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, food and dairy cleaning, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/metal-additive-manufacturing-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

