Metal Biocides Market to Garner $5.87 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 4.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in investments in building infrastructure in countries, usage of metal biocides in various cosmetic formulations, and rise in awareness about cleanliness and hygiene drive the growth of the global metal biocides market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metal Biocides Market by Type (Copper, Silver, Zinc, Others), by Application (Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global metal biocides industry generated $3.67 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.87 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India, usage of metal biocides in various cosmetic formulations, and rise in awareness about cleanliness and hygiene drive the growth of the global metal biocides market. However, availability of substitutes such as chelating molecules, scavengers, isothiazolinone, phenols, and alcohols restricts the market growth. Moreover, increase in purchasing power of consumers and fast-paced lifestyles have boosted the sales of packed food items in developed and developing economies where metal biocides are widely used in the food industry as disinfectants and food preservatives. This factor presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17498

Covid-19 Scenario

During the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, several companies had either shut down or shrank their operations, due to risk of infections among the workforce where metallic biocides are widely used as preservatives and antibacterial agents. This has temporarily hampered the demand for the metallic biocides from various end use industries.

In addition, more than 100 countries had locked their international borders for transportation and non-essential trade activities, which in turn, had reduced the consumption of metallic biocides to a great extent.

Furthermore, the temporary shutdown of construction and infrastructure activities had reduced the consumption of metallic biocides in the paints & coatings sector.

In 2020, metallic biocides prices were higher in the Asia-Pacific region, due to continued regional demand trends and tight product availability. Firm downstream metallic biocides demand and strong upstream costs are expected to sustain the price gain.

region, due to continued regional demand trends and tight product availability. Firm downstream metallic biocides demand and strong upstream costs are expected to sustain the price gain. However, the metallic biocides market is expected to recover rapidly in the post-pandemic, due to its increased dependency over healthcare & pharmaceutical, agriculture, and other sectors.

The silver segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the silver segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global metal biocides market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in building and construction activities based on a modern theme-based architecture that has surged the popularity of anti-microbial paints where silver-based biocides are used to inhibit the growth of bacteria and algae. However, the copper segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the scarcity of potable water that surged the water treatment activities in both developed and developing economies where copper-based biocides are widely used as disinfectants for maintaining the quality of stored potable water.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Metal Biocides Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17498?reqfor=covid

The paints and coatings segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global metal biocides market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in population that led the building & construction sector in which metal biocides are widely used to resist the growth of bacteria, fungi, algae, and others on the applied paints & coatings. However, the medical segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increase in the incidence of hospital-associated infections (HAIs) caused notably by bacterial pathogens such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which, in turn increased the sales of metal biocides used for sanitization purposes.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global metal biocides market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. China's paints & coatings manufacturing sector is increasing rapidly, forcing metal biocides manufacturers to produce efficient metal biocides used as disinfectants and food preservatives. Other regions mentioned in the report are North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players: -

Pilot Chemical Corp

KLK OLEO

Azelis

OTTO CHEMIE PVT.LTD.

Dadia chemical Industries

Samrat Industries

Troy Corporation

SIDDHARTH CHEMICALS

BASF

Evonik Industries

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-biocides-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Metal Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Bromine Derivatives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Oilfield Biocides and Bio-Solvents Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Biocides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research