Metal Bonding Adhesives Market - 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Automotive Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the metal bonding adhesives market by End-user (Automotive, Industrial, Machinery and equipment, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The metal bonding adhesives market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. Metal bonding adhesives are extensively used in automotive applications, including structural metal bonding, interior trim, and others. The rapid growth in the volume of automobiles worldwide is expected to fuel the demand for metal bonding adhesives during the forecast period. Metal bonding adhesives are widely used to bond backing materials in automobiles, as this helps in reducing vibrations in vehicle body panels. Hence, these factors can increase the number of automobiles and thereby increase the need for metal bonding adhesives during the forecast period.

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market: Drivers

The increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives is one of the key drivers supporting the metal bonding adhesives market growth. Adhesives have become an integral part of various industrial applications. Mechanical or thermal fastening methods have been used for bonding applications in industries before the introduction of advanced adhesives. Metal bonding adhesives are widely replacing conventional methods such as mechanical fastening, welding, and other joining/fastening methods. There has also been a rise in the replacement of mechanical fasteners with metal bonding adhesives across various end-user industries, including construction, consumer durables, and others. Manufacturers are using these metal bonding adhesives in industrial applications owing to their superior product performance and efficacy when compared with conventional methods. Such factors are driving the market growth.

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market: Challenges

Stringent environmental regulations are the factors hindering the metal bonding adhesives market growth. For instance, in the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (sections 301-399d) provides guidelines for food packaging, including flexible food packaging. Food processing units must meet the stringent control parameters and follow well-defined processes before they get licenses to operate. The substances affirmed as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) used in food packaging should comply with regulation 21 CFR 186. Therefore, such regulations are, in turn, likely to restrict the growth of the global metal bonding adhesives market during the forecast period.

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Arkema SA, Astral Adhesives Ltd., CTec N.I Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Ford Motor Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Hybond Ltd., Infinity Bond Adhesives, KENT United Kingdom Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parson Adhesives Inc., Permabond LLC, Sika AG, and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

