Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Metal Cans Market Driver for Food and Beverage Industry

Increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans:

The increasing launch of new food and beverage in meatal cans is one of the drivers of the market. Nowadays, vendors prefer using metal cans for packaging new products. For instance, The mackerel line contains skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in marinades, and the tuna range features hand-picked pieces of tuna infused in oil. In May 2019 , John West Foods Ltd. ( John West ) launched a new range of tuna toppings in the UK. Thus, the rising number of launches of food and beverage products in metal cans is expected to drive the growth of the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

Metal Cans Market Trend for Food and Beverage Industry

Rise in adoption of reusable packaging:

The increasing adoption of reusable packaging by consumers due to the rising concerns about environmental pollution is one of the trends that would positively influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Metal cans can be reused multiple times without losing the quality of their material. A rise in the need for sustainable packaging and the reducing use of plastic packaging has led to an increase in the demand for reusable packaging. Some of the biggest global brands are focusing on introducing reusable packaging to phase out single-use plastic packaging. For instance, in January 2019 , Nestl SA (Nestl ) announced its partnership with Loop. Such initiatives by various end-users will eventually lead to a rise in the demand for reusable packaging, including metal cans, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented by End-user (beverage and food).

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End user:

Beverage:



The metal cans market for food and beverage market share growth by the beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing launch of new beverages in metal cans is supporting the growth of the segment. There is a shift in the preference of beverage manufacturers, especially beer manufacturers, from glass bottles to metal cans as cans are lighter, incur low shipping costs, and keep beer in a better condition than glass. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Food

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Report Covers the Following Areas:

The metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA).

Regional Market Outlook

North America :

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metal cans market for food and beverage market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging among consumers is due to the rising concerns about environmental pollution and the increasing number of new food and beverage launches in metal cans. This will facilitate the metal cans market for food and beverage market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry vendors

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

