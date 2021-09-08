Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Witnesses Emergence of Amcor Plc and Ardagh Group SA as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans, rising adoption of reusable packaging, and growing focus on improving the shelf life of products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing concerns about BPA present in metal cans may threaten the growth of the market.

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Metal Cans Market for the food and beverage industry is segmented as below:

End-user

Beverage



Food

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and to help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Metal Cans Market size

Metal Cans Market trends

Metal Cans Market industry analysis

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal cans market growth for the food and beverage industry during the next five years

Estimation of the metal cans market size for the food and beverage industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal cans market vendors for the food and beverage industry

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Berlin Packaging LLC

COFCO Corp.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.

J.L. Clark

National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

