Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Witnesses Emergence of Amcor Plc and Ardagh Group SA as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 9.78 billion is expected in the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the metal cans market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans, rising adoption of reusable packaging, and growing focus on improving the shelf life of products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing concerns about BPA present in metal cans may threaten the growth of the market.
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
Metal Cans Market for the food and beverage industry is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Beverage
- Food
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and to help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Metal Cans Market size
- Metal Cans Market trends
- Metal Cans Market industry analysis
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metal cans market growth for the food and beverage industry during the next five years
- Estimation of the metal cans market size for the food and beverage industry and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal cans market vendors for the food and beverage industry
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Berlin Packaging LLC
- COFCO Corp.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.
- J.L. Clark
- National Can Industries Pty Ltd.
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
