Metal Caps and Closures Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% by 2025 | Demand for Improved Packaging Designs to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berlin Packaging LLC, Closure Systems International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Guala Closures SpA, O.Berk, Pelliconi and C SpA, Silgan Holdings Inc., and SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The demand for improved packaging designs, incompatibility of plastic polymers with bottled contents, and the increased attention on specialty beverages will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increased adoption of plastic by the beverage industry might hamper the market growth.

Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our metal caps and closures market report covers the following areas:

Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for metal caps and closures in APAC. With more consumers inclining toward packaged and fresh food and beverages, manufacturers are adopting packaging solutions with enhanced aesthetic appeal and convenience. This will facilitate the metal caps and closures market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Food And Beverage



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metal Caps and Closures Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metal Caps and Closures Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.



Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal caps and closures market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal caps and closures market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal caps and closures market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal caps and closures market vendors

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market -The pharmaceutical caps and closures market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Medical Device Packaging Market -The medical device packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 12.30 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.44%. Download a free sample now!

Metal Caps And Closures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berlin Packaging LLC, Closure Systems International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Guala Closures SpA, O.Berk, Pelliconi and C SpA, Silgan Holdings Inc., and SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

