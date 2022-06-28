Metal Detector Market to Reach USD 160.56 Million Globally by 2025 at 4 % CAGR | Technavio

By Product, the market is classified into walk-through, handheld, and ground search.

the market is classified into walk-through, handheld, and ground search. By Application, the market is classified into security and hobby.

the market is classified into security and hobby. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America.

the market is classified as , , APAC, MEA, and South America. To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The key factors driving growth in the metal detector market are technological innovations and features. Many vendors in the market are developing innovative products that meet the demand existing in the market. The latest innovation in metal detectors includes wireless audio, integrated GPS, and weatherproof platforms. Numerous companies are developing and integrating new technological solutions in metal detectors to enhance their security features. For instance, Sesotec, a manufacturer of contaminant detection and material sorting technologies, introduced THiNK, new software that uses machine learning for better metal detection.

Challenges:

The high cost of metal detectors will be a major challenge for the metal detector market during the forecast period. Prices of metal detector products differ, based on a variety of factors, including the detection surface design, LED indicators, alarm types, sensitivity levels, and warranties offered. Handheld metal detectors are priced at $95 - $550 . Most of the handheld metal detectors provide visual and audible alarms, and some metal detectors provide vibration alarms. Walk-through metal detectors are priced at $2,500 - $10,000 . Ground search metal detectors are priced at $250 - $1,000 . Thus, the high price of metal detectors makes most customers, especially in developing countries, reluctant to use such high-priced products, which, in turn, affects the revenue of the global metal detector market.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a sample now!

Company Profiles

The metal detector market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Codan Ltd., Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, First Texas Products, Garrett Electronics Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., and Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., View Systems Inc., and XP Metal Detectors, etc.

Codan Ltd - The company offers VANQUISH series of metal detectors which include three turn-on-and-go detecting modes.

The company offers VANQUISH series of metal detectors which include three turn-on-and-go detecting modes. For highlights on the vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Metal Detector Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Metal Detector Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Metal Detector Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The thermal imaging camera market share is expected to increase to USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%.

share is expected to increase to USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%. The cable assembly market share is expected to increase by USD 67.87 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%.

Metal Detector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 160.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -3.35 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Codan Ltd., Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, First Texas Products, Garrett Electronics Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., View Systems Inc., and XP Metal Detectors Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Walk-through - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Handheld - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ground search - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hobby - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Codan Ltd.

Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA

First Texas Products

Garrett Electronics Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Metal Detectors Inc.

Nokta Makro Metal Detectors

OSI Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc.

XP Metal Detectors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio