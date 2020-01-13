Metal Form Joins the United Enertech Family of Companies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Enertech Holdings, LLC ("United Enertech") announced it has acquired Metal Form Manufacturing Company ("Metal Form"), an Arizona-based manufacturer of ventilation, security and sound reduction solutions. United Enertech is a portfolio company of Dallas, Texas-based DalFort Capital Partners.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Metal Form serves a diverse North American customer base and has three main products groups, Acoustical Products, Evaporative Cooling Products and Air Control Products.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with Dan Langmade and the Metal Form team. Metal Form's management team, skilled labor and facility are well positioned to service United Enertech's extensive customer base in the Western United States. Additionally, we are enthusiastic about offering Metal Form's sound attenuation products to United Enertech and Air Performance customers." - Ken Trent, Executive Chairman, United Enertech

Metal Form joins Air Performance and United Enertech as part of a growing portfolio of commercial building product manufacturers.

About Metal Form

Metal Form is a premier manufacturer of a wide range of air control, sound control, and evaporative cooling products for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Metal Form operates out of an 80,000 square foot facility where it has manufactured superior products for over 40 years.

About United Enertech

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, United Enertech designs, develops, and manufactures mechanical and architectural air movement and control products, primarily for the commercial, industrial, and power generation markets. These products include dampers, louvers, roof curbs and rails, sunshades, grills/diffusers, access doors, and ventilators.

About Air Performance

Based in Hartford, Alabama, Air Performance specializes in the design and manufacturing of architectural products for a wide range of commercial asset classes. These products include architectural louvers, brake metal, equipment screens, sunshades and grilles. Air Performance carries AMCA certifications and operates from its 90,000 square foot facility that features modern fabrication technology and machinery and an in-house paint line.

