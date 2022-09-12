Metal Forming Machine Tools Market 2026, Large-scale Industrial Automation Worldwide to Boost Growth - Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Industrial Machinery



Transportation



Precision Engineering



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metal forming machine tools market report covers the following areas:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market size

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market trends

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market industry analysis

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.

Accurpress Product Sales

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Andritz AG

Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.

CINCINNATI Inc.

Inc. DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

DMG MORI Co Ltd

Haas Automation Inc.

Hyundai Wia Corp.

JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Lodesani and Carreri Srl

Machine Tools India Ltd.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal forming machine tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal forming machine tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal forming machine tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal forming machine tools market vendors

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, AMADA Co. Ltd., Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., DMG MORI Co Ltd, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, Machine Tools India Ltd., MetalForming Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Nidec Corp., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Andritz AG

Exhibit 113: Andritz AG - Overview



Exhibit 114: Andritz AG - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Andritz AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Andritz AG - Segment focus

10.6 DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

Exhibit 117: DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop. - Overview



Exhibit 118: DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop. - Key news



Exhibit 120: DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop. - Key offerings

10.7 DMG MORI Co Ltd

Exhibit 121: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 122: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 123: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Segment focus

10.8 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 142: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 143: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

