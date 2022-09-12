Metal Forming Machine Tools Market 2026, Large-scale Industrial Automation Worldwide to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 12, 2022, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal forming machine tools market size is expected to grow by USD 4.89 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The large-scale industrial automation worldwide, rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools, and demand from end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, fluctuating raw material prices, growth of the second-hand machine market, and increased use of non-metals such as plastic and carbon fiber will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
- End-user
- Automotive
- Industrial Machinery
- Transportation
- Precision Engineering
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metal forming machine tools market report covers the following areas:
- Metal Forming Machine Tools Market size
- Metal Forming Machine Tools Market trends
- Metal Forming Machine Tools Market industry analysis
This study identifies the government initiatives to promote the machine tools industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metal forming machine tools market growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metal Forming Machine Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd.
- Accurpress Product Sales
- AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Andritz AG
- Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.
- CINCINNATI Inc.
- DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.
- DMG MORI Co Ltd
- Haas Automation Inc.
- Hyundai Wia Corp.
- JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Lodesani and Carreri Srl
- Machine Tools India Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metal forming machine tools market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the metal forming machine tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metal forming machine tools market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal forming machine tools market vendors
|
Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 4.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.42
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, AMADA Co. Ltd., Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., DMG MORI Co Ltd, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, Machine Tools India Ltd., MetalForming Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Nidec Corp., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
