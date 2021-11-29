Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market to grow by USD 4.44 bn | High Demand for Orthopedic Implants to Drive Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as high demand for orthopedic implants and increasing health awareness will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implants and stringent product approval process might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

For additional information on the various trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market,

Company Profiles

The metal implants and medical alloys market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aperam, Carpenter Technology Corp., Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, QuesTek Innovations LLC, Supra Alloys, and TITAN Metal Fabricators Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the metal implants and medical alloys market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Landscape

The global metal implants and medical alloys market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. Technavio categorizes the global metal implants and medical alloys market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into titanium, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium, and others. The titanium segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

The will contribute the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aperam, Carpenter Technology Corp., Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, QuesTek Innovations LLC, Supra Alloys, and TITAN Metal Fabricators Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

