Metal Packaging Market to Grow by USD 22.63 bn | Growing Packaging Industry to Drive Global Metal and Glass Containers Market | Technavio

The global metal and glass containers market will be driven by factors such as the growing packaging industry, high demand for plastic packaging, growing use of glass packaging, and technological advances in packaging materials production.

Metal Packaging Market 2022-2026: Scope



The metal packaging market report covers the following areas:

Metal Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation



By end-user, the market has been segmented into food packaging, beverage packaging, personal care packaging, and others. The food packaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant rise in the demand for metal packaging to cater to the growing demand for convenient food options.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Metal Packaging Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges



The increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans is one of the key factors driving the global metal packaging market. Many vendors prefer to use metal packaging for new products. For instance, in May 2019, John West Foods Ltd. (John West) launched a new range of tuna toppings in the UK.

Volatility in raw material prices is one of the key challenges to the global metal packaging market growth. Various types of raw materials, such as steel, aluminum, and tinplate, are used in the metal packaging industry. Fluctuations arise due to factors such as changing economic conditions, currency fluctuations, commodity price fluctuations, transportation costs, and others.

Metal Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis



We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the metal packaging market, including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Greif Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. among others.

Metal Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal packaging market vendors

Metal Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Greif Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

