Metal Powders Market to grow by USD 1.31 bn |Evolved Opportunities with Alcoa Corp. and BASF SE| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 01, 2021, 06:00 ET
The "Metal Powders Market by Type (ferrous metal powder, non-ferrous metal powder, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the metal powders market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.31 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increased use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology and increasing demand for metal powders from structural auto parts are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as environmental issues regarding metal powders will challenge market growth.
North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for metal powders in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Alcoa Corp.
- AMETEK Inc.
- BASF SE
- Rio Tinto Ltd.
- Sandvik AB
|
Metal Powders Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.31 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.57
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Italy, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alcoa Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., BASF SE, Belmont Metals Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hoganas AB, Parshwamani Metals, Rio Tinto Ltd., and Sandvik AB
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
