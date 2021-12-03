Metal Roofing Market to grow by USD 2.67 bn at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2026 | Residential Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The metal roofing market is driven by increasing investments in the construction of residential buildings. However, the factors such as the multiple benefits of green roofs may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Major Metal Roofing Companies:

The metal roofing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying several organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABC Supply Co. Inc.

ATAS International Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corp.

BHP Group plc

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

DECRA Roofing Systems Inc.

EDCO Products Inc.

GAF Materials LLC

Sika AG

Tata Steel Ltd.

Metal Roofing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Metal Roofing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Metal Roofing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Supply Co. Inc., ATAS International Inc., Atlas Roofing Corp., BHP Group plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DECRA Roofing Systems Inc., EDCO Products Inc., GAF Materials LLC, Sika AG, and Tata Steel Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

