Metalized Flexible Packaging Market worth $5.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type (Aluminum Foil Based, Metalized Film), Structure, Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Wraps), End-Use Industry (Food, Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market size in 2020 is estimated at USD 4.5 billion and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the market include an increase in demand for the longer shelf life of products and increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging. However, volatile raw material cost restrains the market growth. Moreover, sustainable and new metalized flexible packaging is expected to propel the market for metalized flexible packaging.

Aluminum foil segment is estimated to lead the metalized flexible packaging market during the forecast period

By type, the aluminum foil based segment is estimated to lead metalized flexible packagings market in 2019. Aluminum is the most commonly used metal in flexible metal packaging, primarily due to its cost-effectiveness. Aluminum is a lightweight, silvery-white metal derived from bauxite ore, where it exists in combination with oxygen as alumina. Magnesium and manganese are added to aluminum to improve its strength. Aluminum is highly resistant to most forms of corrosion and its natural coating of aluminum oxide provides a highly effective barrier against air, temperature, moisture, and chemical attacks. Aluminum foil based flexible packaging is used in packaging for food, beverage and pharmaceutical and personal care products.

Pouches is the major packaging type in the global metalized flexible packaging market

Pouches is the largest packaging type segment of the metalized flexible packaging market. The pouches segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The metalized flexible packaging market has witnessed a significant increase in the demand for pouches, mainly for food packaging, as it increases the visibility of the product and extends the product shelf life. There is increasing use of metalized flexible pouches in e-commerce and offline retail sectors owing to its less space requirement on the shelf.

Food is projected to lead the metalized flexible packaging market

The food segment is projected to witness the 2nd highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reasons behind rising metalized flexible packaging for food are changing consumer sentiments, rising demand for packaged & processed food backed by growth in population. Rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of food and growing demand for convenience food has further led to the development of metalized flexible packaging for the food & beverage industry. The demand for the longer shelf life of food products, such as meat, milk, and cheese, is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the metalized flexible packaging market during the forecast period

The metalized flexible packaging market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China, India, and Japan together accounted for the major share of the Asia Pacific metalized flexible packaging market in 2019. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for metalized flexible packaging, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. The presence of a number of plastic products manufacturing plants in China and rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the metalized flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

Major companies such as Amcor Limited (Australia), Mondi Group (UK), Sealed Air Corp. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Polyplex Corporation Limited (India), Huhtamaki (Finland), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada) and Cosmo Films Ltd. (India) and among others.

