Metallix Refining Announces New Asia Location

Metallix Refining Asia Ltd. is managed by Sangbae Kim, a Korean native and precious metals recycling industry veteran. Located in the Gangnam district, home of towering skyscrapers, significant business commerce and an abundance of cultural influence. This location joins the Metallix global presence with established offices in North America and Europe.

Sangbae Kim previously spent 7 years with a large primary precious metal refiner in Asia where he was responsible for all overseas sales and operations. He managed clients in 14 countries and is very experienced in building lasting international business relationships.

President Maria Piastre states, "Mr. Kim's in depth knowledge makes him a trusted and valuable resource for Metallix' current and future clients and a welcome addition to the Metallix Refining global team. With the addition of the Europe and Asia offices, now more than ever, Metallix can be the precious metal recycling resource for our customers on a local, regional, national and global level."

"In the precious metal recycling industry, an excellent reputation is essential. Throughout my tenure in the precious metal industry, I always heard positive things about Metallix' processes, technology and service. These accolades were verified when I had the opportunity to work with Metallix on a few projects. I am extremely proud to join the Metallix Team and be a part of this global, innovative and customer focused organization. I look forward to expanding Metallix Refining Asia Ltd. to Asia and beyond."

-Sangbae Kim

With the support of Metallix' U.S. operations, Kim, as General Manager of Metallix Asia Ltd., will expertly manage customers precious metal scrap recycling needs from start to finish. Under Kim's guidance, Metallix promises a seamless logistics process from precious metal pick up (and related scheduling) to the transport to the U.S. for processing, analyzing, recycling, valuing and payment. Metallix works within the strict parameters of international compliance and environmental regulations.

Customers located anywhere in the world can contact us via email at sales@metallix.com. North American customers interested in discussing overseas business can contact a Metallix Precious Metals Buyer at 732-945-4132 or via email at sales@metallix.com. Customers in Asia or Oceania can contact Mr. Kim directly by phone at 82 2 555 3612 or via email at sbk@metallix.com. European customers can contact Mr. Gavin Wiggley by phone at 44 (0) 7795 903188 or via email at gavinw@metallix.com

SOURCE Metallix Refining Inc.

