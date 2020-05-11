Metallocene Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

This report covers global markets for the metallocene-catalyzed versions of the following resins/elastomers: LLDPE, HDPE, VLDPE, polypropylene, and EPDM, along with the more recently introduced variants known as polyolefin plastomers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs). Important competitive non-metallocene-based resins also are explored.







Major global producers are covered in terms of key trade-named products. Applications of metallocene resins/elastomers will be covered, including films used in nonfood packaging, non-packaging films, consumer/industrial packaging, flexible food packaging, rigid food packaging, shrink/stretch films, wire/cable, hose/tubing, polymer modification, medical products and automotive products.



Metallocene resin/elastomer producers, including specific trade named products, will be covered along with up-to-date information on joint ventures, licensing arrangements, new technologies, and patents.



Note: The volumes forecast in this report consider the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus.



- 30 data tables and 13 additional tables

- A brief overview and contemporary analysis of the global market for metallocene technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace

- Characterization and quantification of metallocene catalyzed resins and elastomers, and breakdown of the global market data (in value and volumetric terms) by type, application, end use industry and geographical region

- Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential

- Market share analysis of major stakeholders operating within the industry and their key competitive landscape

- Comprehensive company profiles of leading global corporations, including Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC, Dow Chemical, Japan Polychem Corp., LG Chemical Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries and Mitsui Chemicals



The advent of metallocene-LLDPE coupled with polyolefin plasterers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs) and, more recently, polypropylene and EPDM variants, among others, has transformed these materials into a significant market. Although significant commercial volumes of metallocene materials have been attained and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are expected to average about REDACTED, market penetrations are relatively low because of the sheer size of traditional polyethylene and polypropylene resin and elastomer markets.



In recent years, the demand for metallocene-catalyzed resins and elastomers has grown substantially years as users have become more aware of the performance and cost advantages metallocenes offer. These polymers require an objective appraisal in order to position them properly in the marketplace.



- What is the current market and short-term future of these materials?

- In what end-use markets are they having an impact?

- Who are the major companies involved?



