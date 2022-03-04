Metalswap Announces Partnership with BSC Platform on LP Tokens

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain , March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetalSwap, a decentralized platform for hedging swaps on financial markets, especially those focused on raw materials, has recently announced a strategic alliance with ACryptoS, an advanced Yield Optimizer and next-gen Swap platform built on the BNB Chain.

With ACryptoS, MetalSwap users will have another option available in the BNB/XMT Liquidity Pool (LP) pair for the BNB Chain, in addition to PancakeSwap.

As part of the alliance, $50,000 XMT + $30,000 ACSI will be allocated to the farm and distributed over a period of 90 days to early adopters who join the protocol and provide liquidity in the XMT-BNB pool and stake their received pool tokens on the ACryptoS farm.

The collaboration will see the creation of the first farming pool on the BNB Chain (previously the Binance Smart Chain) on ACryptoS, helping users to automatically compose their LP strategies, while at the same time earning additional rewards in the native $ACSI aggregator token.

The alliance is part of MetalSwap's efforts to bring more benefits to holders of the native token $XMT, through decentralized finance properties that allow them to generate passive returns on their holdings and support for the decentralized protocol.

"ACryptoS StableSwap is the first Curve clone on BSC with the lowest fees and slippage for stablecoin trading. With this new alliance, we are giving added value to the thousands of investors and users who support our platform, giving them viable options to maximize profits from their holdings in $XMT," said the MetalSwap team about the agreement.

With 81 million dollars in Total Value Locked and smart contracts audited by the most prestigious blockchain auditing firms such as Certik and Hacken, ACryptoS is one of the first projects on BSC with improved returns for Governance Vault HODLers.

For its part, MetalSwap aims to be a key player in the DeFi AMM space, decentralizing financial trades in both crypto pairs and synthetic metal assets, generating a current daily volume of a quarter of a million dollars.

About MetalSwap

MetalSwap is a decentralized platform that offers hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities and an investment opportunity for those who contribute to increase the shared liquidity of the project, allowing protection for an increasing number of operators.

With MetalSwap we enable hedge swap transactions through the use of Smart Contracts, AMM style.

Website | Twitter | | Discord | Medium | Telegram | YouTube | Facebook

Media Contacts:

Mirko Semprebon - Tenerife

Santa Cruz de Tenerife - Spain

+919870913983

[email protected]

SOURCE Metalswap