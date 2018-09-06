Metalworking Fluids Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2018 & 2025 by Product (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-based) & End Use (Machinery, Transportation Equipment, Metal Fabrication)

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metalworking Fluids Market Analysis Report By Product (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-based), By Application, By End Use (Machinery, Transportation Equipment, Metal Fabrication), By Industrial End-Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metalworking fluids market size is projected to reach USD 14.54 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The market is poised to witness an upsurge in the use of metalworking fluids (MWFs) in heavy machinery and automotive applications owing to growing production of sophisticated machines and components. The market is characterized by competitive pricing strategies due to increasing number of medium- and small-scale suppliers.







Demand for synthetic fluids is anticipated to experience sharp rise owing to their superior properties such as excellent surface finishing and increased tool life. Mineral-based oil is a traditionally used MWF and accounted for a volume share of 46.13% in 2017. It can be produced in large quantities owing to abundant availability, easy accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.







Biobased metalworking fluids are likely to witness steady growth in Europe on account of presence of stringent government legislation. For instance, REACH, a European legislation, requires MWF manufacturers to substitute harmful chemicals such as boron, formaldehyde, and chlorinated paraffins with environment-friendly alternatives. In order to comply with the European legislation norms, manufacturers are focused on producing MWFs that are free of boron, formaldehyde, and short- & medium-chain chlorinated paraffins. However, high cost of biobased products can pose a challenge to industry growth during the forecast period.







In 2017, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market owing to existence of a significant consumer base, primarily in China and India. Globally, production of metals such as titanium and aluminum was dominated by China in 2017. Rising production of aluminum in China, due to production capacity expansion by several manufacturers, is expected to trigger the demand for metalworking fluids over the forecast period.







Further key findings from the report suggest:

The corrosion preventive oils segment was valued at USD 1,693.97 million in 2017. Corrosion preventive oils are used in machining operations where the possibility of damaging the tool is very high

Growing production capacity in power, automobile, aerospace, and marine application segments is estimated to stimulate the demand for metalworking fluids over the forecast period. The automobile industrial end-use segment is likely to record a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Emerging economies including Brazil , India , Russia , and China have been experiencing substantial growth in the manufacturing sector. Various exploration and production activities of crude oil carried out by petroleum companies in China are expected to play a significant role in propelling product demand.

, , , and have been experiencing substantial growth in the manufacturing sector. Various exploration and production activities of crude oil carried out by petroleum companies in are expected to play a significant role in propelling product demand. Key market participants including Houghton, Chevron Corporation, British Petroleum, and Exxon Mobil Corp. have a strong distribution network and customer base. Certain manufacturers such as Oelheld, Exxon Mobil, and Cimcool are engaged in offering multifunctional MWFs that are suitable for various machining applications for specific metals, which aids in increasing the savings for customers

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



1.1 Research Methodology



1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions



1.3 List to Data Sources



1.4 List of Abbreviations







Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Market Summary







Chapter 3 Metalworking Fluids: Market Variables, Trends & Scope



3.1 Metalworking fluids - Market segmentation



3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping



3.3 Metalworking fluids market value chain analysis



3.4 Raw material outlook



3.4.1 Crude Oil



3.4.2 Base Oil



3.5 Regulatory framework



3.5.1 U.S. (Occupational Safety and Health Act)



3.5.2 Required and Recommended Exposure Limits



3.5.3 REACH



3.6 Technology overview



3.6.1 Recent Developments



3.7 Metalworking fluids market dynamics



3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis



3.7.1.1 Growth of automobile industry



3.7.1.2 Growth of heavy machinery industry in emerging economies



3.7.2 Market Restraints Analysis



3.7.2.1 Threat of substitutes



3.8 Metalworking fluids market Porter's analysis



3.9 Metalworking fluids market PESTEL analysis







Chapter 4 Metalworking Fluids: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1 Metalworking fluids market: Product movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



4.2 Mineral



4.3 Synthetic



4.4 Bio-based







Chapter 5 Metalworking Fluids: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5.1 Metalworking fluids market: Application movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



5.2 Neat Cutting Oils



5.3 Water Cutting Oils



5.3.3 Soluble Cutting Oils



5.3.4 Semi-Synthetic Cutting Oils



5.3.5 Synthetic Cutting Oils



5.4 Corrosion Preventive Oils



5.5 Others







Chapter 6 Metalworking Fluids: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



6.1 Metalworking fluids market: End-use movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



6.2 Metal fabrication



6.3 Transportation Equipment



6.4 Machinery



6.5 Others







Chapter 7 Metalworking Fluids: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7.1 Metalworking fluids market: Industrial end-use movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



7.2 Construction



7.3 Electrical & Power



7.4 Agriculture



7.5 Automobile



7.6 Aerospace



7.7 Rail



7.8 Marine



7.9 Telecommunication



7.10 Healthcare

Chapter 8 Metalworking Fluids: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



9.1 Vendor landscape



9.2 Competitive environment



9.3 Company market positioning



9.4 Strategy Framework

Chapter 10 Metalworking Fluids: Manufacturers Company Profiles

AMADA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Ashok Leyland

Carraro S.p.A.

Caterpillar

Cummins, Inc.

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

Deere & Company

Doosan Infracore

EVS Metal

Komatsu Ltd.

Merrill Technologies Group

Sandvik AB

Schuler AG

Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Special Products & Mfg., Inc.

TRUMPF

Vernet Behringer

Weiss GmbH

Triton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

