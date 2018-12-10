Metamaterials: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope

This report addresses the emerging global market for metamaterials, including the classes listed below. The common thread uniting this diverse group of materials is that they are all artificial materials with characteristics usually not found in nature, and they owe these characteristics to their structure rather than to their constituent element or elements.







- Artificial dielectrics.

- Negative-refraction media.

- Active terahertz (THz) materials (i.e., metamaterials that respond magnetically to far-infrared or THz electromagnetic radiation).

- Chiral materials.

- Photonic crystals.

- Superconducting metamaterials.

- Extreme-parameter metamaterials (i.e., metamaterials with internal structures that have been modified or engineered on a molecular or nanoscale level to impart extraordinary strength, flexibility or other characteristics).

- Acoustic metamaterials.



Report Includes

- 64 data tables

- An overview of the global market for metamaterials and other emerging technologies

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Details of major types of metamaterials, their sub categories and applications in different industry segments

- Quantification of the market potential for each short-listed metamaterial by application and identification of the main prerequisites for commercial success

- Coverage of historical milestones and significant patents in the development of metamaterials

- Assessment of the market drivers for each type of metamaterial and evaluation of obstacles to their successful commercialization and projection of their future sales

- Detailed profiles of leading market players within the market, including BAE Systems plc, Metamaterial Technologies Inc., Newport Corp., NKT Photonics A/S and Photonic Lattice Inc.



Summary

This report broadly defines the term metamaterials as man-made materials that possess properties not generally found in nature due to their structure rather than their constituent materials.Thus defined, BCC Research estimates the total global market for metamaterials at REDACTED in 2017 and REDACTED in 2018.



BCC Research expects the market to grow to REDACTED by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED since 2017, and to REDACTED by 2028, at a CAGR of REDACTED between 2023 and 2028.



Some analysts define metamaterials more narrowly as artificially structured materials that react in unusual or unique ways with various forms of electromagnetism.For the sake of clarity, the previous table breaks down the market for metamaterials between electromagnetic and two other classes.



These electromagnetic metamaterials account for the bulk of the metamaterials market throughout the period covered by this report.



The second major class of metamaterials covered in this report interacts in unique ways with acoustic rather than electromagnetic waves. Such acoustic metamaterials are not expected to be major factors in the market until the time frame from 2023 to 2028 at the earliest, when applications such as metamaterial-based ultrasound lenses and noise barriers begin to appear.



The last class of metamaterials includes artificial materials that do not interact with any waveform energy yet meet this report's definition of a metamaterial as any artificial material that derives properties not generally found in nature from its structure rather than its chemical composition per se. This segment includes materials such as nanostructured superhard steel coatings, which are already on the market in significant quantities.



