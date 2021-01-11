MetaOps, Inc., MetaExperts™ parent company, named to Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine Top 10 List of Lean Solutions Providers

Ron Crabtree, founder and CEO of MetaOps, says, "We are delighted to be recognized for our forty-seven-step process that begins with understanding what the customer is trying to solve, the nature of the challenge, and the difficulty level."

According to Kim Crabtree, president of MetaOps, "We thrive on helping tangible goods firms solve their most difficult business problems by 'plugging in' to their team to get things done. We are grateful that Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine acknowledges our value proposition."

Specifically, operational experts must be invited to become MetaExperts with less than 5% of those identified ultimately qualifying for the distinction. Candidates undergo a 300+ point evaluation process and are judged on their skills, core values, character and thinking capabilities to assure they have what it takes to help organizations succeed.

Looking toward the future, MetaOps plans to make significant contributions that support the digital transformation of the workplace through the incorporation of Lean Six Sigma best practices. With remote work rapidly becoming the norm, MetaOps is rethinking its approach toward collaboration and investing in the ability to deliver leadership expertise virtually, hands-on, or in combination to solve some of the biggest business problems. The company foresees growth in international partnerships that will offer better geographic coverage for talent in more than 30 countries around the world.

Read the full article in Manufacturing Technology Insights at https://www.manufacturingtechnologyinsights.com/magazines/December2020/Lean_Manufacturing/?digitalmagazine#page=12

About MetaOps, Inc. and MetaExperts™

MetaExperts™ are extreme talent operational excellence (OpEx) hands-on-deck, training, and get-it-done partners. MetaExperts™ is not a consulting company, but a global network of OpEx deployment experts and resources for flexible, on-demand short-term contract, or contract-to-hire needs. MetaExperts™ align with your industry and OpEx initiatives (i.e., successes in Lean, business process improvement, change management, etc.) and are vetted through our unique 300+ Screening and Evaluation Process that thoroughly vets each contender's skill set, toolkits and experience. Based in Mattawan, MI, the company was founded in 2002. Learn more at http://metaops.com/.

Kim Crabtree, President of MedaOps, 734-425-1455 ext 104, [email protected]

