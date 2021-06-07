MetaSpark Secures Initial Seed Round of Funding to Accelerate Growth

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaSpark, a B2B AI-Driven Productivity Hub SaaS platform for enterprises, today announced the closing of an initial seed round of funding. The funding was secured from an undisclosed partner and is the first round of funding raised by the company. The funding comes as MetaSpark has completed its Minimal Viable Product (MVP) and has begun taking it to market, already capturing multiple customers in the enterprise space.

"MetaSpark's purpose is to totally revolutionize the way businesses manage their tasks, goals, performance and, ultimately, people," said Stephen Costigan, co-founder and CEO of MetaSpark. "I'm proud of our team to have bootstrapped this company to its current level of success, building a robust MVP and gaining market traction with some large enterprise customers. However, this initial round of funding will enable us to further accelerate our go-to-market and customer acquisition efforts by investing further into sales and marketing, as well as advancing our product even further."

The average employee switches between apps over 1,000 times a day, according to analysis from Pegasystems Inc. This is often a source of inefficiency, lost productivity, and even employee turnover. Businesses struggle to manage this because the disparate software systems generally are not built to communicate between each other. This leaves everyone's tasks, data, and key insights locked into every unique software platform they use. MetaSpark's unique approach to integrating into these software platforms uses AI to extract, centralize and make sense of this data.

"Forbes reports that employees waste 32 days a year due to switching between apps. We're building the go-to solution for enterprises to reduce this lost productivity and streamline their employees' work experiences," said Patrick Worthington, co-founder and COO. "From HR to IT to Operations, every department benefits from better task management, and the data-driven insights that come from it. This seed round is the next step on our journey toward disrupting the work experience."

About MetaSpark

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, MetaSpark brings everyone's tasks from every system in the enterprise into one dashboard automatically. Through its connections to these platforms and insights into people's work as it gets completed, MetaSpark provides robust, AI-powered analytics on performance and people. MetaSpark helps every part of the organization become more efficient and effective at meeting their goals, and it does so behind the scenes automatically, without manual data entry or major changes to peoples' workflows.

