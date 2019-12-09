MetaTrader 5 With ECN and Interbank Liquidity Access is Now Offered by FXOpen UK

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes' Press Office announced that the online broker's U.K. entity started offering MetaTrader 5-based ECN trading accounts. The company believes that the latest flagship platform launch will enhance its clients' financial trading experience.

Now, FXOpen U.K. traders can:

choose between hedging and netting trading systems

utilize the Economic Calendar and financial news for the fundamental analysis and quote dynamics forecasting

trade using automated robots

create a virtual copy of their terminal and perform operations around the clock, even when their computer is turned off

utilize a plethora of other MetaTrader 5 features and capabilities

Mr. Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at FXOpen UK, has commented on the launch: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the MetaTrader 5 platform, which provides access to ECN trading and interbank liquidity. With this new innovative product, we can offer our clients flexible trading, hedging and netting capabilities, as well as the ability to create Expert Advisors. At FXOpen UK, we pride ourselves on our client-focused approach and are committed to providing excellent trading conditions, along with technical innovations, fairness and transparency to enable and empower our clients."

FXOpen was founded by a group of traders back in 2005. The company offers trading accounts (ECN, STP), spread from 0 points, multiple deposit and withdrawal options, and a leverage of 1:30 for retail clients and up to 1:500 for pro clients. It is an FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulated broker.

