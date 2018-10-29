MetaTrader Platform Developers Launch Finteza Advertising and Analytical Service

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The system allows tracking of events, managing of conversions and launching of ads efficiently. Registration is open to anyone — the account provides an opportunity to analyze incoming traffic and manage advertising campaigns for free.

MetaQuotes Software

Finteza tackles everyday issues most marketing experts, mobile developers, and website owners face, during their ordinary course of business. The system collects detailed statistics on user behavior and automatically generates real-time reports based on the collected data. The gathered information helps to more accurately determine the target audience and to effectively adjust advertising policies, while inefficient channels are disregarded.

Finteza is particularly advantageous for mobile developers — the system analyzes the number and sources of installations, repeated usage percentages, and users' key actions. How do users find your application? How many times was it installed? How often is it opened and what actions do users perform? How many goals are achieved? Answering all these questions enables distributing products cheaper and more efficiently by reducing attraction costs and increasing user involvement.

The service also allows management of the launch of advertisements, both on your own and third-party websites. There is no need to hire IT specialists to perform such tasks. Users receive detailed reports on banners and landing page:

The number of people who viewed the specific ad and its CTR Information on devices, operating systems, and browsers Geographical location and languages Statistics of separate websites, pages, and advertising zones

Finteza has three distinctive features which differentiate it from other popular web analytics applications.

No data sampling. The well-known drawback of popular services is large-scale data approximation. Such services often analyze only part of your traffic, while extrapolating the results to remaining data. This is not the case with Finteza in which sampling mechanisms are eliminated. Total real-time — users obtain the data with no delays and see exactly what is happening on the website. Automatic traffic quality measurement.

Create an account in Finteza right now and get a powerful tool for online marketing specialists.

About the company

MetaQuotes Software Corp. has been developing complex high-load systems incorporating massive amounts of data since 2000. Its most famous and well-known products are the MetaTrader trading platforms used by thousands of brokerage companies and banks around the world.

https://www.metaquotes.net

Related Links

Analytical tools for webmasters

Marketing campaigns in Finteza

SOURCE MetaQuotes Software

Related Links

https://www.metaquotes.net

