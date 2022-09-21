METAVERSE ARTISTS PSYONICS HAVE MUST-SEE PERFORMANCE IN VIRTUAL LIVE ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORM VRJAM'S "5TH DIMENSION"

PSYONICS ALSO RELEASE ADDICTIVE FRENCH HOUSE TRACK "GELATINOUS FATSO"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The phenomenal duo of multiverse missionaries, Psyonics , have performed their first ever virtual live event through popular metaverse platform VRJAM 's 5th Dimension. Ahead of their performance, they released their new single "Gelatinous Fatso." The addictive French House track features beats that draws everyone into the virtual world of metaverse and is now available on Spotify HERE .

VRJAM is a revolutionary real-time platform for virtual live events and immersive content creation. By utilizing Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies, in combination with their team's expertise and passion, VRJAM offers users next generation solutions for live performances in the multiverse. VRJAM empowers creators, platform owners and brands to design and realize interactive immersive experiences that not only leave their audiences awestruck from their beauty, but inspired and eager for more.

Psyonics performed their first ever live concert in VRJAM's 5th Dimension. Using the power of advanced real-time motion capture technology in a live setting, VRJAM has created a virtual reality metaverse platform for artists and fans to experience live music events in another dimension. 5th Dimension is a virtual space for the creation and experience of live music by inviting and empowering music artists and DJs while curating a stage just for them.

"Gelatinous Fatso" is an additive, upbeat track with French House and Nu Disco inspirations that get audiences up and on their feet. The powerful track brings in the wonderful old retro style music that has fans wanting even more. Psyonics wants to reach the audience through the metaverse waves and uses their talent to create a next level offering that will be the evolution of electronic music. As of 2022, Psyonics plan to reach millions of people through VRJAM's virtual world and have already gained early dj support from ATFC, Tommy The Sound, Chad Jackson, Thomas Nan, Federico Scavo, DJ Scratch, and Groove Something. Psyonics has been brought in by VRJAM from the multiverse to showcase their new song and skills combined with VRJAM's immersive and revolutionary technology.

ABOUT PSYONICS

Psyonics, a duo of multiverse missionaries here to guide humanity on its journey through the virtual world, to teach those who enter the Multiverse that music holds the power to make us feel and treasure moments of pure emotion. In the year 2200 humanity has merged human consciousness with digital experience to create a virtual world of unparalleled realism, one that is indistinguishable from 'real' life, this epoch has become known as the 'virtual age'. Enhanced by advanced quantum computer systems, the evolution of human consciousness has been accelerated inside this world. Psychic phenomena including telepathy, precognition, and astral projection have become commonplace, and the merger of quantum systems and the human brain have created advanced human computer hybrids known as AI's. These enhanced humans have grown to dominate society, their intelligence and psychic abilities have empowered them to evolve beyond the rest of the human race, and they subjugate others by keeping humanity in a state of peaceful efficiency so as to safeguard and ensure the continued evolution of human consciousness. This grand advance has come at a cost, however. Human beings have grown apart in virtual space, the AI's have promoted the notion that love is a vagary of perception, an insipid weakness of the mind, a stain that should be wiped away from the otherwise unblemished visage of humankind. Over time an underground community of un-enhanced, bio-organic humans, known as 'Bios', organised a resistance against the AI's to preserve the essential nature of humankind. Using projected psychic energy, a power known as Psionics, they began to turn back the tide of emotional darkness and inspire people's hearts and minds, one by one, to hold on to the power of love. But the AI's hold over society was too strong, the Bio's were quickly hunted down and imprisoned. In a last ditch dash for victory, the Bios engineered a technology system to illegally hack the space time continuum to send us, Sy Shamua and Zam (surname) back in time 200 years to the dawn of the virtual age. Their mission; use the power of Psionics to teach humankind how to fall in love inside the virtual world. Their secret weapon; music.

SOURCE VRJAM