Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ (OTC: COSG) sold Coinllectibles™️ #001 more than US$100,000 - almost double the valuation price

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it has sold the first Fusion NFT™️. The buyer paid US$100,000 (28ETH) for a pair of heritage ceramics and it was almost twice the collectible's valuation price. Interestingly, the buyer immediately placed the piece out in the secondary market looking to resell it at US$150,000 USDT.

Commenting on the response, Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are very happy with the performance for the first day. Going into the NFT sale, we were aware that we are launching our Fusion NFTs™️ on a new NFT marketplace. Things started to accelerate when the US markets opened and that was when our first sale happened. The reselling is an interesting move, which may make sense given it is #001, and we are watching eagerly for its outcome."

"Coinllectibles™️ #001, our first Fusion NFT™️, had a fixed price of more than US$100,000 (based on 28ETH); while we adopted an auction format for our second and third Fusion NFTs™️. The fact that we managed to sell it at almost twice the valuation price suggests that there is demand for quality Fusion NFTs™️, which are backed by physical collectible pieces. It also tells us that NFT collectors are realising the importance of having robust and legally comprehensive documentation within the NFT, which is the gap that our Fusion NFTs™️ perfectly fits. Admittedly, we are still in early days and we have 2 more pieces to sell. Nonetheless, these are very encouraging results – especially on the first day," Toby added.

Only 2021 Coinllectibles™️ Series 1 Bronze Fusion NFT™️ 002 & 003 are left for bidding on OKEx NFT marketplace (https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/primary/details?id=191) until 10 Sep 2021 (Fri), 6pm (GMT+8).

Upcoming artist Fusion NFT™️ launches

As a follow-up to the inaugural Fusion NFT™️ launch, Coinllectibles™️ is also making plans to launch the first batch of Crossover Fusion NFTs™️ in quarter four of 2021.

Commenting on the Crossover Fusion NFTs™️, Nancy Wong, Chief Asset Officer of Coinllectibles™️ said, "Now that we have launched our first batch of Fusion NFTs™️, we are looking forward to rolling out the collectible items we have with some of the internationally renowned artists. Since our first artist announcement in mid Jun 2021, we have been working behind the scenes to get everything in place. This includes doing up the sales and purchase agreements, valuation reports as well as digitising the artworks. All these are done to protect the creators as well as our Fusion NFT™️ holders, and we look forward to bringing these Crossover Fusion NFTs™️ to market very soon."

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.