Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ Company Coinllectibles™️ (OTC: COSG) Partners with OKEx NFT Marketplace to Hold The World's First Fusion NFT™️ Auction

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with OKEx to auction the inaugural batch of Fusion NFTs™️ via OKEx's newly established NFT market place.

The first 3 Fusion NFTs™️ for auction are ceramic artworks that Coinllectibles™️ has acquired from Dr. Herbert Lee. They form part of the 2021 Coinllectibles™️ Bronze Series 1, with independent valuations that range from HKD 500,000 (USD64,300) to HKD 1,000,000 (USD128,600). These items will be exclusively auctioned at OKEx's NFT marketplace.

The minted Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ will each contain documents that unequivocally describe the ownership of, and the rights in, the collectible. They will also contain the appraisal report of the collectible from a third party independent valuer.

Successful bidders for these Fusion NFTs™️ will be among the first in the world to own a collectible that can be put on physical display in the "by invitation only" Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ Art Gallery at Hong Kong's prestigious Victoria Dockside, when the gallery is launched later this year. The owners of the Fusion NFTs™️ will have the right to visit the gallery and to be named as the owner of the collectible. They also have the right to take possession of the physical collectibles and display them in their private gallery.

Commenting on the Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ launch, Toby O'Connor, the CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are very excited over the launch. We have worked hard in the last few months to get to this point. There were a lot of parts that the Coinllectibles™️ team needed to get right to get here today, including selecting the art pieces, preparing the appraisal reports, clearing the legal processes, and programming the Fusion NFTs™️. This is an important first step as it will set the precedent for the subsequent Fusion NFTs™️ we will be launching. We already have a pipeline of curated collectible Fusion NFTs™️ that we will be launching, as well as outreach events lined up."

"In terms of the sale of the Fusion NFTs™️, we expect them to do well. Alongside a good market environment for NFTs, we feel the Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ are nicely differentiated. Successful bidders are buying a piece of history in the making. I believe Coinllectibles™️ is one of the first to include ownership documentation onto the block chain and we are paving the way to build a diverse portfolio of both historical and modern art, to be minted into Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️," added Toby.

"I am delighted that these ceramic artworks will find new owners. I am very excited about how we have successfully applied blockchain technology together with sound legal principles to the ownership of arts and collectibles to create these Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️. We will continue to invest resources to enhance our Fusion NFTs™️ to set industry standards in this space," said Dr Herbert Lee, Advisory Board Chairman of Coinllectibles™️.

Collaboration with OKEx NFT marketplace

OKEx is one of the largest digital asset exchanges with daily trading volume in excess of US$4billion. Building on its existing business success, OKEx has just launched a new NFT marketplace and they have selected Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ as one of the pioneer batches of NFTs to be sold on their platform.

Commenting on the collaboration with Coinllectibles™️, Jay Hao said, "We are delighted to partner with Coinllectibles™️ to launch the world's first Fusion NFTs™️ on our newly established OKEx NFT marketplace. We have done very well as an asset exchange and we want our NFT marketplace to be successful. Hence a reason why we decided to work with Coinllectibles™️ is because we believe that their project is very credible, their Fusion NFTs™️ are ground breaking and our companies will mutually benefit from this collaboration."

With respect to the OKEx and Coinllectibles™️ collaboration, Toby commented, "It's definitely a privilege that our first batch of Fusion NFTs™️ is also part of the pioneer cohort of projects launched on OKEx's new NFT marketplace. We are looking forward to even more collaboration as we put more Fusion NFTs™️ up on their platform for sale over the next few months."

For pre-registration of interest for future Fusion NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Company – Coinllectibles ™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles ™️ Fusion NFT ™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

About the Exchange – OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange, providing advanced financial services to traders worldwide leveraging blockchain technology.

OKEx's platform offers spot & derivatives trading helping traders optimize their strategy. It provides a safe, reliable and stable environment for digital assets trading via web interface and mobile app by adopting GSLB, and distributed server clusters.

OKEx believes blockchain technology will eliminate barriers to transactions, increase the efficiency of transactions across society, and eventually have a significant impact on the global economy. OKEx strives to achieve something that changes the world and never stops to innovate and improve on customer experience.

