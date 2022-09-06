Metaverse Company RFOX Offers RFOX VALT CitiXens Avatars for Sale in September

RFOX, the company that created the RFOX VALT metaverse, has announced the imminent sale events for CitiXens, a limited-edition collection of 10,000 VR-enabled 2D and 3D avatars that will form the core of the RFOX VALT's civilization and governance. The sale events for CitiXens will include a whitelist sale on September 9, a public sale on September 10 in case the whitelist sale does not sell out, and a Dutch auction on September 30.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each CitiXen NFT avatar comes with its unique set of random characteristics, including RFOX VALT quarter origin, appearance, gender, and more. A select few CitiXens will bear special crystals that set them apart from the rest rarity-wise. In addition, CitiXen holders will have full IP rights to their CitiXens, unlocking premium opportunities for commercialization, creativity, and more. Other benefits that come with each CitiXen include governance and voting rights in the CitiXen's quarter of origin, NFT staking privileges, eligibility for use in the KOGs Mint Lab, and potential privileges that may emerge in the future.

All CitiXens belong to one of four civilizations, which are based on the four quarters of the RFOX VALT metaverse: the Callinova art quarter, the Arkamoto gaming quarter, and the upcoming music- and science and technology-themed quarters that we call Terravaldi and Kolaxy, respectively.

The first sale event, the whitelist sale on September 9, will offer 1,000 OG CitiXens for sale. These OG CitiXens come with unique benefits such as higher rarities and special traits, double the voting rights of a normal CitiXen, complimentary claimable CitiXen NFTs, tiered staking eligibility, and more OG-exclusive benefits in the future. Each OG CitiXen will be available for sale at the price of US$200 worth of RFOX tokens. To join the whitelist, you must register and complete the tasks stated in this website: premint.xyz/rfox-citixens-og-avatar-whitelist . Registration for the whitelist ends on Septemebr 6 at 4 PM GMT+7.

During the second sale event, the public sale on September 10, the remaining OG CitiXens which have not been sold during the whitelist sale will be offered. At this point, the OG CitiXens will be available for sale at the price of US$250 worth of RFOX tokens. If the whitelist sale event sells out all 1,000 OG CitiXens, the public sale will no longer go ahead. Given this stipulation, we encourage interested participants to join the whitelist so that no one misses out on the OG CitiXens.

In the Dutch auction, scheduled for September 30, RFOX will offer a total of 3,000 CitiXens for sale. There will be a preliminary price for each CitiXen at the start of the auction, and this price will change throughout the event until all 3,000 CitiXens are sold out.

During the sale events scheduled for September 2022, interested participants will be able to acquire CitiXens Mint Pods, which entitle holders to the right to reveal CitiXens avatars in the future. Please refer to this tutorial to learn the many ways that you can buy RFOX tokens.

"The CitiXens sale, which starts new era in the exciting future for the RFOX VALT metaverse, is upon us. The creation of CitiXens represents a major step in turning our vision for the RFOX VALT into reality, while allowing our community to vote on future developments in their respective quarters. These CitiXens arrive with compelling stories, use cases, and aesthetics. We can't wait to share this new world of opportunities with our community and the bigger metaverse space, starting with the upcoming sale events for CitiXens," RFOX CEO Ben Fairbank said in a statement.

For more information about CitiXens, join the RFOX Discord and go to this website: rfoxvalt.com

