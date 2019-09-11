Metaverse Foundation Launches New DNA Token on RightBTC

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse announced today that their Dual Chain Network Architecture, has officially launched the native DNA token on RightBTC, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, with trading having commenced at 6:00 am UTC, September 10th.

Metaverse Foundation

"The listing on RightBTC will provide huge liquidity to the DNA token, as well as a valuable new stable coin on-ramp through USDT," said Eric Gu, CEO of Metaverse Foundation. "We're very proud of the fast development and the market entrance of the Dualchain solution, and we will keep on delivering technology improvements to the industry."

Founded in 2016, Metaverse is a pioneering public blockchain that solves three of the major pain-points for blockchain technology – scalability, security, and true decentralization. Having emerged as a top 100 blockchain project by market cap despite the tough market conditions of 2018, Metaverse is now poised to launch its full suite of blockchain products. However, Metaverse is distinctly different from other blockchain projects, bringing together multiple distributed ledger technology (DLT) innovations within one unified ecosystem.

So, what makes Metaverse different from other DLT projects, and how is their Dualchain solution disrupting the current structure of blockchain protocols

Introducing Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse delivers multiple solutions through a single blockchain ecosystem. Metaverse's integration with the Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) enables a balance between scalability, security, and decentralization. Metaverse uses a second chain to achieve this, hence the name 'Dualchain', which runs parallel to the Metaverse blockchain using a delegated proof of stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism.

This second chain is powered by DNA tokens, which are used to support and pay fees for the advanced decentralized applications built on-chain. The DNA chain is highly scalable, with a block time of just 0.4 seconds, enabling an increase in transaction volume and by extension, higher complexity of smart contracts built on the DNA blockchain. The 'KrawlCat Generalized Oracle' is deployed to communicate between the ETP chain and transactions made on the much faster DNA chain.

The Dualchain Network offers greater security guarantees than previous chains, which rely only on a single consensus mechanism, by utilizing three simultaneous methods of consensus. As a result, attacks on the Metaverse Network, such as a 51% attack, would require a much greater degree of computational power, creating a safe and secure blockchain ecosystem.

Listing on RightBTC

RightBTC stands out with high trading speed matching which executes trades virtually instantaneously, provides a variety of order types, and offers a high degree of digital asset security. Users will be able to trade DNA tokens against USDT and ETH pairings, available to trade both via RightBTC's web-based exchange, or their iOS and Android apps.

About Metaverse

Founded by prolific blockchain investor and early crypto adopter Eric Gu, Metaverse is a public ledger, combining a multitude of blockchain innovations within one platform. Metaverse provides a full suite of features, including the ability to create trustless and immutable tokenized assets, Metaverse Smart Tokens (MST), which can be freely issued, traded, and transferred within the Metaverse ecosystem. Digital identities are facilitated via Metaverse's decentralized ledger, providing Metaverse ecosystem users with a self-sovereign identity when transacting with the blockchain. Find out more at mvs.org

About Dualchain Network Architecture

Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a new and much faster blockchain parallel to the existing Metaverse chain and uses Delegated Proof-of-Stake as its consensus algorithm. DNA provides far greater transactions per second and allows for powerful smart contracts that empower newer and more complex decentralized applications (DAPPs).

To stay informed with the latest of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture, visit our website at mvsdna.com.

Follow Metaverse DNA on Twitter: twitter.com/MVSDNA

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Estrella Li

Contact Email: contact@mvsdna.com

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: As the world's first cryptocurrency and Bitcoin PR service and newswire, Bitcoin PR Buzz has helped over 800 satisfied clients to reach their goals during its 7 years of service. To get your project featured on some of the world's top Crypto and mainstream news sites, visit Bitcoin PR Buzz today.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Website

SOURCE Metaverse Foundation