Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2026, Rising Consumer Spending Across Virtual Concerts, Events, And Others to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse in Entertainment Market size is expected to grow by USD 28.92 billion during 2021- 2026, at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2022-2026

The rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others, the emergence of VR gaming on metaverse, improved experience of 3D and 4D cinemas will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, privacy and security concerns over the metaverse, legal challenges associated with the rights of digital collectibles, and the high cost of AR and VR devices will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Segmentation

End-user

Film Production



Music Labels



OTT Platforms



Television Broadcasters



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metaverse in entertainment market report covers the following areas:

Metaverse in Entertainment Market size

Metaverse in Entertainment Market trends

Metaverse in Entertainment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising consumer adoption of online gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in the entertainment market growth during the next few years.

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metaverse in Entertainment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metaverse in Entertainment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aomen City

Epic Games Inc.

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Niantic Inc.

OverActive Media Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Queppelin

Roblox Corp

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tetavi Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse in entertainment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse in entertainment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse in the entertainment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in entertainment market vendors

Metaverse In Entertainment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $28.92 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

demand for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS): The ongoing migration from on-premise infrastructure to cloud-based services is having an impact on the revenues of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of servers, albeit the adverse impact on them is slightly milder than the effect on storage equipment. The emergence of IaaS has had a strong impact on the IT hardware market. The biggest advantage of IaaS is that it allows enterprises to scale operations or introduce innovations in the workflow without the need to make substantial investments in storage and servers for the traditional on-premise hardware environment. At the same time, cloud-focused infrastructure spending is expected to increase in terms of server, disk storage, and networking hardware.

