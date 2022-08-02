Metaverse Market in Finance: 32% of Growth to Originate from North America, Hardware Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Metaverse Market In Finance - Segmentation Analysis

The metaverse market in the finance report is segmented by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis - 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the metaverse market in finance in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The rising popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will facilitate the metaverse market growth in finance in North America over the forecast period.

- 32% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the metaverse market in finance in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in and APAC. The rising popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will facilitate the metaverse market growth in finance in over the forecast period. Revenue Generating Segment - The metaverse market share growth in finance by the hardware segment will be significant for revenue generation. The hardware segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Various types of headsets, smart glasses, and lenses are utilized to interface with the metaverse platform. A virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) experience involves the use of a camera to alter or enhance the user's vision of a virtual world, such as a metaverse. Moreover, factors such as the quick adoption of AR devices and VR headsets by banks and financial institutions to improve customer service and experience, the introduction of cutting-edge technology to speed up innovation in fintech solutions, and rising hardware developments are propelling the segment forward and thereby driving the metaverse market growth in finance.

Metaverse Market In Finance - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The integration with VR and AR platforms and technological advancements in the metaverse are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns over metaverse will challenge market growth.

Metaverse Market In Finance - Vendor Analysis

The metaverse market in finance is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Bank of America Corp.



BNP Paribas SA



IBK



KB Financial Group Inc.



Mogo Inc.



National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P



NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.



Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

The competitive scenario provided in the Metaverse Market In Finance report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Metaverse Market In Finance Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 50.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, IBK, KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Information Technology Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bank of America Corp.

Exhibit 89: Bank of America Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bank of America Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bank of America Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bank of America Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bank of America Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 BNP Paribas SA

Exhibit 94: BNP Paribas SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: BNP Paribas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 96: BNP Paribas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: BNP Paribas SA - Segment focus

10.5 IBK

Exhibit 98: IBK - Overview



Exhibit 99: IBK - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: IBK - Key offerings

10.6 KB Financial Group Inc.

Exhibit 101: KB Financial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: KB Financial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: KB Financial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: KB Financial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Mogo Inc.

Exhibit 105: Mogo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Mogo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Mogo Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P

Exhibit 108: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Overview



Exhibit 109: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Business segments



Exhibit 110: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P - Segment focus

10.9 NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

