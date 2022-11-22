Metaverse Real Estate Market to Grow by USD 5.37 Bn, Growing number of Virtual Land Acquisitions to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Metaverse Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% during the forecast period - Download a FREE sample report

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026

One of the key factors driving the global metaverse in real estate market growth is the growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency. The evolution of VR into a more mixed reality creates readability in virtual spaces by decoding tags and annotations. People accessing metaverse platforms can buy real estate land, and they can either sell or lease it to others. In addition, the growing application of cryptocurrencies such as NFT, bitcoin, and Litecoin in purchasing digital assets is creating interest in end-users, especially enterprises. such factors are expected to drive the demand for the global metaverse real estate market during the forecast period. Buy Now

One of the key challenges to the metaverse industry growth in real estate is the uncertainty of real estate market price on metaverse. The valuation of virtual lands depends on the scarcity and location of the land. However, the relation between virtual land price and these factors is still in doubt, as virtual land price does not follow the pricing pattern of the physical world. Therefore, the value of digital assets, including metaverse real estate, would basically depend on how the buyers perceive their price, thereby leading to fluctuations.

Metaverse Real Estate 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Enterprises



Individuals

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Request a FREE Sample Report

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The metaverse real estate market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. With an increase in the number of big giants such as Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft entering the virtual world, the metaverse real estate market has started to flourish. The advent of Web 3.0 is another major factor driving the growth of the enterprise end-user segment.

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the metaverse real estate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse real estate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse real estate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse real estate market vendors

Related Reports:

Commercial Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023 -2027: This report presents historical data on the market size and geographical analysis from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market size was USD 1,364.08 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC was the largest market in 2017 with a market value of USD 664.79 billion.

Real Estate Software Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The real estate software market share is expected to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 90.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cryptovoxels

Exhibit 89: Cryptovoxels - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cryptovoxels - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cryptovoxels - Key offerings

10.4 Decentraland Foundation

Exhibit 92: Decentraland Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 93: Decentraland Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Decentraland Foundation - Key offerings

10.5 Linden Lab

Exhibit 95: Linden Lab - Overview



Exhibit 96: Linden Lab - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Linden Lab - Key offerings

10.6 Somnium Space LTD.

Exhibit 98: Somnium Space LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Somnium Space LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Somnium Space LTD. - Key offerings

10.7 SuperWorld Inc.

Exhibit 101: SuperWorld Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: SuperWorld Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: SuperWorld Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.

Exhibit 104: TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 105: TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD. - Key offerings

10.9 The Sandbox

Exhibit 107: The Sandbox - Overview



Exhibit 108: The Sandbox - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: The Sandbox - Key offerings

10.10 The Voxel Agents

Exhibit 110: The Voxel Agents - Overview



Exhibit 111: The Voxel Agents - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: The Voxel Agents - Key offerings

10.11 Tokens.com

Exhibit 113: Tokens.com - Overview



Exhibit 114: Tokens.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Tokens.com - Key offerings

10.12 Uplandme Inc.

Exhibit 116: Uplandme Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Uplandme Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Uplandme Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio