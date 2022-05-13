Metavize and Metabloqs form strategic partnership for 3D spatial development and architectural services in “meta-cities” on Metabloqs’ metaverse

Metabloqs' vision is to create a unique ecosystem where users can create, own, and monetize their experiences using token "BLOQS," the native utility token. Citizens of Metabloqs are provided with a unique passport to enter the metaverse, purchase land and rare goods such as NFTs, and create their dream projects.

The first meta-city is Meta-Paris, which is scheduled to launch in June 2022. Through this strategic partnership, Metavize will act as the official representative of Metabloqs to expand into other meta-cities in Asia through strategic investment.

"Metablogs offer high-quality 3D graphics and truly immersive experience. There will be DIY user-friendly tools on Metabloqs for users who want to build their own projects," said Megha Shrestha, CEO of Metabloqs. "We are very pleased with our strategic partnership with Metavize. This allows us to create a stunning experience that will catch users' eyes, offer professional 3D spatial development and architectural services to our property investors and business operators, expediting their property development cycle and improving return-on-investment."

"As people spend more time in the digital space for leisure, commerce, and work, their expectations of user experience in the metaverse will be much higher and one that is closer to real-life experience," commented Michael Leung, CEO of Metavize. "We are very excited about our partnership with Metabloqs, who by far offer the best immersive experience among other metaverses that we have seen on the market. We believe this superb user experience will become a very important driver for user adoption."

"Metaverse takes virtual assets beyond cryptocurrency. Virtual assets from the metaverse are backed by substantial content such as land, property, products with real utilities with the metaverse ecosystem," said Samson Lee, advisor of Metabloqs and CEO of Coinstreet Meta Solutions. "Metaverse NFT in layman's term means 'digital ownership certificate' of value-back virtual assets in the metaverse that are tracked and managed by the blockchain, a 'global decentralized computer' which also acts as settlement system facilitating all transactions globally. We are at the very early days of market development with huge growth opportunities ahead."

About Metabloqs

Metabloqs is a one-of-a-kind metaverse where users can network, learn and play. Metabloqs is powered by XinFin blockchain that fits in with users' diverse needs whether users want to pick up a new skill set, engage in networking, or enjoy some time playing. The digital assets are stored in a XinFin smart contract and can be transferred.

For more information, please visit - https://metabloqs.com/

About Metavize

Metavize is a highly innovative and comprehensive 3-D spatial development and architectural service firm for metaverses. We provide product development and architectural services for real estate developers, business operators, homeowners, and product marketing companies to provide its users an immersive experience in the metaverse. Metavize provides one-stop service for animation, design, and fabrication of the virtual world venture into the Metaverse, expediting the property development cycle and improving return-on-investment. Metavize is incubated by Coinstreet Meta Solutions.

For more information, please visit - https://www.metavize.it/

About Coinstreet Meta Solutions

Coinstreet Meta Solutions, a subsidiary of Coinstreet Group, has two main business focuses, 1) providing technology and business solutions to brands and enterprises in enabling them to capitalize various opportunities in the metaverse area, and 2) produce and manage NFT projects, and operate NFT marketplaces including providing whitelabel NFT marketplace solutions.

For more information, please visit - https://www.coinstreet.meta and https://coinstreet.partners/

SOURCE Metavize