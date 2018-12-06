Metcal Introduces the New CV-500 Connection Validation™ Soldering System

CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is pleased to introduce the new CV-500 Connection Validation™ Soldering System, the companion station to the CV-5210 CV Soldering System. The CV-500 packs all of the Connection Validation ("CV") technology into a compact, economical housing.

The intermetallic compound thickness is critical in the formation of a solder joint. Connection Validation is a patented technology that evaluates the quality of the solder joint by calculating the intermetallic compound formation and provides closed loop feedback to the operator.

The CV-500 soldering system excels at SMD touch-up and small component rework using the Ultrafine hand-piece and Ultrafine tweezer hand-piece (both sold separately). The CV-500 system also features Smartheat™ power on demand technology, a 2.8" color touchscreen with bold graphics, an integrated net power meter with optional tip temperature display and much more.

The CV-500 is compatible with Metcal's eight hand-pieces and upgrade kits for the CV soldering system. These ergonomic hand-pieces transform the CV system into a complete soldering solution for a wide variety of applications.

For more information about any of Metcal's electronics assembly bench tool solutions, visit metcal.com.

About Metcal:

Metcal is a benchtop solutions expert that has delivered broad value to customers since its Silicon Valley beginnings in 1982. Offering unrivalled performance, risk mitigation, and ROI, we give electronics manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical devices and military sectors the tools—and the confidence—they need to develop faster, safer, more advanced products. Metcal provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing applications. For more information, visit metcal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

SOURCE Dover