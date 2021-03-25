Metering Pump Market Above $6.8 Billion Value by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases and the rising water scarcity, regulatory authorities in several countries are implementing stringent regulations regarding water treatment.

These regulations are fueling the expansion of the global metering pump market . The market is predicted to witness its valuation surge from $4.4 billion in 2019 to $6.8 billion by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably slowed down the progress of the metering pump market, on account of the fact that the imposition of strict lockdowns has caused severe disruptions in the supply and manufacturing of the parts and components used in metering pumps. Moreover, in several countries, the imposition of strict restrictions on imports is massively affecting the supply of metering pumps. Additionally, the oil & gas and chemicals industries are witnessing a massive slowdown, which is further mitigating the demand for metering pumps around the world.

Under the type segmentation, the diaphragm category recorded the highest growth in the metering pump market between 2014 and 2019. This was because of the ability of these devices to handle highly corrosive, abrasive, flammable, and viscous liquids. Furthermore, diaphragm pumps have lower operational costs and exhibit higher energy efficiency than the other devices.

In the coming years, the chemical processing category is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the metering pump market, under the end user segmentation. This is attributed to the fact that the metering pumps, owing to their high accuracy, high repetitiveness, and the ability to pump numerous chemicals, are extremely suitable for use in chemical processing plants.

Geographically, the metering pump market recorded the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the last few years. Moreover, the market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in this region in the forthcoming years, because of the soaring requirement for safe drinking water, especially in the regional countries such as Japan, China, and India, on account of the booming population levels in these countries.

The major players operating in the global metering pump market are SEKO S.p.A., Dover Corporation, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, Ingersoll Rand plc, LEWA GmbH, ProMinent GmbH, IDEX Corporation, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, Blue-White Industries Ltd., and Verder International B.V.

