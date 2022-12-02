Metering Pumps Market worth $8.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global "Metering Pumps Market Type (Diaphragm, Piston/Plunger), End-Use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Automotive), Pump drive (Motor, Solenoid, Pneumatic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2027. Manufacturing businesses are predicted to be impacted by the rising water stress. As a result, nations are creating strict restrictions to reduce water contamination. Several nations governments have enacted laws and rules requiring businesses to purify water before releasing it into bodies of water. Metering pumps are used in wastewater treatment to accurately dose various chemicals into the water to maintain pH levels and eradicate bacteria. These chemicals include chlorine and other chemical additions. As a result, metering pumps are becoming more and more necessary in water and wastewater treatment facilities. Positive effects are being seen on the demand for metering pumps from the rising demand for potable water across the world. Additionally, the chemical processing sectors broad use of the products for injecting acids, alkalis, solvents, alcohol, and delicate fluids is promoting market expansion.

Diaphragm pump segment is likely to hold a larger share of the metering pumps market during the forecast period.

By type, the Diaphragm pump segment is estimated to lead the metering pumps market. The Diaphragm pumps are highly efficient and have good self-priming capabilities. Small, mechanically activated diaphragm pumps are also used as air compressors and as a source of low-grade vacuum. Diaphragm pumps are preferred over piston/plunger metering pumps as they are more economical and require less maintenance. These pumps give an upper hand over piston/plunger pumps by eliminating the issue of bubble formation.

Pharmaceutical segment likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%, between 2022 and 2027. There is a surging demand for metering pumps, especially peristaltic pumps, in the pharmaceutical & medical industry for applications in ventilators and vial filling machining. The production of these medical equipment is mainly done in APAC, due to which the region saw a surge in demand for peristaltic pumps. Peristaltic pumps are mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in the formulation of pellet and tablet coating. They are used to provide precision pumping and dispensing solutions in this industry.

Motor driven pumps dominated the Metering pumps market in 2022

Motor-driven metering pumps provide a mechanically driven diaphragm that can be used in almost all varieties of low-pressure ranges. The stroke length and rates of these pumps can also be easily adjusted as per the requirement to alter the metering rate of these pumps. These are the most common types of metering pump drive used across industries due to their robust and reliable characteristics. These pumps require minimal supervision. The pumps provide several other characteristics such as wide capacity range, accurate metering even in fluctuating pressure conditions, low-cost power, the flexibility of use, energy consumption also depends on the power requirement, and metering profiles can also be created for an optimum metering result.

APAC estimated to account for the dominant share of the metering pumps market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global metering pumps market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2022 to 2027. The market in the region is expected to witness a growing demand from the oil & gas and chemical industries due to increasing investments for capacity addition. The growth of the APAC chemical sector is also creating opportunities for the metering pumps market. The growing textile, pulp & paper, and water treatment industries are also driving the metering pumps market in the region. In China, till January 2020, 10,113 wastewater treatment plants were operating at 98%; several plants are under construction and expected to complete in upcoming years. Therefore, the demand for diaphragm pumps is expected to increase in the coming years.

The key market players profiled in the report include LEWA (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Dover Corporation (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), ProMinent (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (UK), among others.

