Method and Artist Lisa Congdon Partner On Limited-Edition Collection to Inspire Creativity and Optimism

Wild Dewberry: In honor of this bottle's lush, vibrant colors, this fruity fragrance is bursting with juicy notes of sun-ripened dewberries and red raspberries. Lisa drew this pattern while staying at the beach during spring. "It's inspired by Oregon flora," she says. "I love how the seasons are so magical and force us to see things in new ways."

Soft Vanilla: A cozy, slightly rosy fragrance with soft notes of vanilla bean and sandalwood. Not too sweet, not too fierce—just right. A firm believer in the power of a pep talk, Lisa created this illustration as a friendly reminder to handle ourselves with care. "Tigers are seen as fierce and even frightening, so I placed a dove—a symbol of peace—on the tigers head."

"When method approached me with the idea of collaborating on a limited-edition collection, I was thrilled as a method fan and long-time user of their products." said Lisa Congdon. "By bringing my art to life on their bottles, together we are inspiring positivity."

"Inspiring optimism through art + design is central to our brand," said Connie Chen, VP Brands, method. "We want our partnership with Lisa Congdon to bring small moments of joy into the everyday."

The collection will be available starting in February, exclusively through Target.com and Target stores nationwide.

For more information on the method x Lisa Congdon collection, visit www.methodhome.com .

ABOUT METHOD

Method is a company filled with fearless thinkers, mad scientists and adventurous designers who believe in defying the status quo with innovation and optimism. We take cleaning seriously – but not ourselves. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Francisco, method (methodhome.com) is the pioneer of premium planet-friendly and design-driven home, fabric and personal care products. Formulated with naturally derived, biodegradable ingredients, method puts the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures, or the planet.

ABOUT LISA CONGDON

Lisa Congdon is a Portland, Oregon-based artist whose fans flock to her fine art, textiles, graphic design and fashion for the same reason: her fresh, inspirational point of view. A popular illustrator, designer, painter and speaker, Lisa has also authored eight books, including Find Your Artistic Voice: The Essential Guide to Working Your Creative Magic. Formerly a public school teacher, she now channels relentless positivity and encouragement into her vibrant aesthetic often upending the status quo along the way. Previously to method, she has also partnered with brands like Commes des Garcons, Crate and Barrel, REI Co-op, Nerida Hansen Textiles, and Nooworks.

