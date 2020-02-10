Method and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, Come Together To Celebrate Women In Design

"We are excited to collaborate with method to celebrate these timeless artists and their work from Cooper Hewitt's vast collection," says Caroline Baumann, Director of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. "These women transcended the stereotypes of their generations and made a lasting impact on the design world. Showcasing these stunning textiles and drawings from 1930-1970 on the bottles brings powerful design right into homes across America, advancing the public understanding and appreciation of design thinking."

"At method, we truly view cleaning as an act of creative expression," said Connie Chen, VP of Brands, method. "Our partnership with Cooper Hewitt is meaningful because, together, we are shining a light on pioneering women in design, whose impressive lives, talent and vision are an inspiration for designers – and the greater creative community – to this day."

method has created three new fragrances for this limited-edition hand collection, inspired by the design work of these three visionary women:

Marguerita Mergentime : An influential force in 20th-century modernism, Marguerita Mergentime was known for her witty table linens featuring political slogans and conversation starters that were a hit with housewives. And the textiles she created for Radio City Musical Hall are still in use today. Marguerita inspired the new Island Rain , which features a bold botanical print that pairs perfectly with a luscious, tropical fragrance to put you in an island state of mind.

For more information on the method x Cooper Hewitt collection, visit www.methodhome.com.

ABOUT METHOD

Method is a company filled with fearless thinkers, mad scientists and adventurous designers who believe in defying the status quo with innovation and optimism. We take cleaning seriously – but not ourselves. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Francisco, method (methodhome.com) is the pioneer of premium planet-friendly and design-driven home, fabric and personal care products. Formulated with naturally derived, biodegradable ingredients, method puts the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet.

ABOUT COOPER HEWITT, SMITHSONIAN DESIGN MUSEUM

Cooper Hewitt is America's design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum's dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master's program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design. An integral part of the Smithsonian Institution—the world's largest museum, education and research complex—Cooper Hewitt is located on New York City's Museum Mile in the historic, landmark Carnegie Mansion. Steward of one of the world's most diverse and comprehensive design collections—over 210,000 objects that range from an ancient Egyptian faience cup dating to about 1100 BC to contemporary 3-D-printed objects and digital code—Cooper Hewitt welcomes everyone to discover the importance of design and its power to change the world. Cooper Hewitt knits digital into experiences to enhance ideas, extend reach beyond museum walls and enable greater access, personalization, experimentation and connection. The museum is fully accessible.

