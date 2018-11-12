Method and Creative Growth's Newest Limited Edition Release Features Captivating Artwork from Four New Artists

Method's Creative Growth partnership began two years ago out of a shared belief in creativity as a powerful agent of change, and has brought much-deserved recognition to Creative Growth, its mission and its community of artists. Method's donation for the collection will support materials, instruction and facility upgrades to ensure that Creative Growth can continue to inspire, thrive and enrich the lives it impacts.

"The incredible artwork, amazing stories, and talented people behind Creative Growth demand to be seen and heard," said Doug Piwinski, method's Chief Marketing Officer. "No doubt the combination of artful design and unforgettable fragrances is sure to leave a lasting impression on countertops everywhere this Spring."

The commissioned Creative Growth artists and their work include:

Aurie Ramirez — watercolor and pencil bring to life a fantastical, fun world full of unicorns and rainbows

watercolor and pencil bring to life a fantastical, fun world full of unicorns and rainbows Cedric Johnson — a colorful, complex swirling pattern made from colored pencils, markers and acrylic paint

a colorful, complex swirling pattern made from colored pencils, markers and acrylic paint Sher-ron Freeman — spectacular splashes of color create a forest of exotic hues made from deco markers and colored pencils

spectacular splashes of color create a forest of exotic hues made from deco markers and colored pencils Edward Walters — rulers, sharpies and watercolors come together in this wonderful wash of colors arranged in artful architectural shapes.

"Our mission at Creative Growth is to understand how everyone is part of the creative community. Method is run by people who value creativity and they value the social good, and those two things came together in this latest limited-edition partnership," said Tom di Maria, director of Creative Growth. "One of the things that's remarkable about having our artists work with method is that our people, our artists, go to Target and will see these bottles. it's becomes a part of people's lives and the achievement comes home. When you walk into a store and you see something that you did in an art studio in Oakland, California on a shelf in a store where you go every day to shop and it's enlightening and it's creative and you made it, that's a fantastic moment for our artists."

ABOUT PEOPLE AGAINST DIRTY

People Against Dirty is a company made up of two brands – method and Ecover – filled with fearless thinkers, mad scientists and adventurous designers who believe in defying the status quo with innovation and optimism. We take cleaning seriously – but not ourselves. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Francisco, method (methodhome.com) is the pioneer of premium planet-friendly and design-driven home, fabric and personal care products. Formulated with naturally derived, biodegradable ingredients, method puts the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet. Also playing an important role at People Against Dirty is Ecover (ecover.com) the revered pioneering European-based line of ecological cleaning products that has had an enormous impact on the world of cleaning – and a positive impact on the planet.

ABOUT CREATIVE GROWTH

Creative Growth Art Center is a non-profit that serves artists with developmental, mental and physical disabilities, providing a professional studio environment for artistic development, gallery exhibition and representation and a social atmosphere among peers.

SOURCE method