Method Communications Bolsters Global Enterprise Tech Practice

"Enterprise technology is an economic powerhouse and building a differentiated practice there has always been a focus for Method," CEO David Parkinson said. "Adrian, Ruben and Josh enhance our culture of strong senior leadership that fosters deep relationships and impressive results for some of the most exciting names in tech. They immediately add to the incredibly talented team we have in place with expertise, ideas and counsel that will be invaluable to our growing list of global enterprise clients."

Eyre brings over 15 years of global technology and corporate public relations experience. Before joining Method, he served as SVP and head of enterprise technology at Edelman, where he led client strategy and managed global teams to ensure optimization of programs across the U.S., EMEA and APAC, with a focus on driving organic growth of accounts in-market. He most recently served as team lead for the VMware corporate business, where he drove media, thought leadership, and executive visibility.

In addition, Eyre held senior leadership roles across the agency's enterprise client portfolio that included Informatica, Infosys and ServiceNow among others. Prior to that, he spent almost a decade at Ogilvy Public Relations, where he worked with major enterprise technology companies such as Dell, Intel, BMC Software and Brocade as well as consumer brands such as Virgin America.

"Method has made a name for itself as a nimble and innovative agency focused on creating a standout culture which has been key to sustained growth. Like many in the industry, I've been impressed by how Method breaks from the traditional agency model by putting people first--from staff to clients to reporters," Eyre said. "I look forward to helping Method further expand its capabilities and increase our global enterprise tech presence."

Lefkowitz joins Method to lead its New York office. Previously, he held senior positions at AxiCom, North of Nine and Burson-Marsteller. Lefkowitz brings extensive B2B and enterprise technology experience working with industry leaders such as Intel, Orange Business Services, Sony Mobile Communications, Secureworks, IBM, Alcatel and SAP.

Simpliciano joins Method with experience in enterprise tech and venture capital PR. Before joining Method, he serviced brands such as Intel, HP and Epson in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, across three WPP agencies: Burson-Marsteller, North of Nine and AxiCom. He's also led PR programs for Intel Capital, Intel corporation's venture capital arm, and has served as the technology practice lead for Singapore's Burson-Marsteller office.

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Salt Lake City and London, Method has established itself as an agency partnering with Fortune 500 companies as well as some of the biggest names in tech, including 1Password, Adyen, Confluent, Galileo, PagerDuty, Podium, SurveyMonkey and Vivint Smart Home.

