Method Development and Validation for Assays Supporting Testing of Biologics Seminar: Key Analysis of Cell Culture, Assay Variability, and DOE - San Francisco, CA, United States - December 5-6, 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Method Development and Validation for Assays Supporting Testing of Biologics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day seminar is designed to offer a broad overview of developing and validating a range of assay methodologies for biologics with specific key analysis of cell culture, assay variability, and DOE.



Biologics continue to be a steadily growing component of the pharmaceutical industry. The advent of large molecule therapeutics requires a different perspective on the assays needed to support development through preclinical and clinical testing.



Specifically, this seminar covers essential concepts related to cell-based potency methods, ELISA, and other methods supporting biologics. In addition to potency methods this seminar addresses immunogenicity methods for preclinical and clinical studies.



The format of the seminar offers an examination of current best practices as well as time to dissect examples of documentation with emphasis on beneficial systems to consider. Scientists who attend this 2-day seminar will gain knowledge that will be beneficial in helping to achieve well-controlled validated methods.



Learning Objectives:

Understanding the different requirements for small versus large molecules

Mapping appropriate timelines with decision points

Designing, developing, optimizing, and validating key methods

Potency methods, other release and stability methods

Preclinical and clinical methods

Use of DOE and statistical analysis

Handling of critical materials

Process monitoring concepts

Assessment of orthogonal methods

Assessing readiness for validation

Defining the validation protocol with real-time capture of data analysis

Maintaining quality through documentation

Who Should Attend:



Validation Scientists

QA/QC

Regulatory Affairs

Laboratory Managers

Assay Development Specialists

Statistician

CMC Titles

Bio Assay

Agenda:



Day 1

Registration Process: 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Session Start Time: 9:00 AM

Overview of Biologics and Biotechnology

Differences between small molecule and large molecule therapeutics

Assays required for biologics

Timelines

Regulatory guidances

GxP in biologics

Analytical CMC methods and bioassays

Assays supporting product development, release, and stability

Portfolio of required assays

Mechanism of action and potency methods

Selection of potency-indicating method(s)

Assay formats/platforms

Consideration of reagents, endpoints, signal to background

Standardizing cell culture procedures

Understanding and managing assay variability

Overview of feasibility to validation

Early development - feasibility

Use of DOE

Involvement of statisticians

Development and final development

Optimizing the assays

Validation of cell-based methods

Day 2

Assays supporting preclinical and clinical studies

Regulatory guidance

Assay platforms

Reagents, endpoints, signal to background

Method development

Assessing matrix effects

Method optimization

Validation parameters

Incurred sample reanalysis

Immunogenicity methods

Screening methods

Confirmatory methods

Neutralizing antibody method

Biomarker validation

Written procedures (methods, protocols, SOPs)

Analyst training

Maintaining quality in-house and in outsourcing

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52oj3b





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

