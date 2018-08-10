Methodist Charlton's Trauma Designation Fills Gap in North Texas Emergency Care

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Department of State Health Services designated Methodist Charlton Medical Center as Level III Advanced Trauma Facility.

A Level III trauma center provides the necessary equipment, specialized resources, and a specially trained trauma team to care for critically injured patients. Traumatic injuries include serious falls, traumatic car crashes, or violent injuries such as gunshot wounds. Methodist Charlton is the only trauma center in the southern sector of Dallas.

"Becoming a designated trauma facility recognizes the quality care that we at Methodist Charlton have dedicated to the community in which we serve," says Jeffery Butterfield, MD, Medical Director, Emergency Department. "This designation brings an increased focus on trauma care. These designations are not handed out. They are earned. We are proud of our outstanding trauma team for earning this."

"Trauma centers are vital community assets," says Fran Laukaitis, MHA, BSN, FACHE, President, Methodist Charlton Medical Center. "We are honored to provide compassionate, quality healthcare to families in south Dallas and the surrounding areas. The efforts that led up to trauma designation highlight how Methodist Charlton is working to provide the best possible outcomes for members of our communities."

